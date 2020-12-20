A thief made off with an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy’s pistol, duty belt and ballistic vest early Sunday after riffling through a parked patrol car in downtown Colorado Springs.
A body-worn camera and two magazines, with ammunition, were also taken along with the deputy's Glock .45 service weapon, the Sheriff's Office said.
The theft occurred in a parking lot behind the Sheriff’s Office headquarters in the 20 block of Vermijo Avenue, across the street from the El Paso County courthouse. The deputy notified supervisors about the missing weapon, ammunition and gear at 3:40 a.m.
The statement did not say how the thief got into the car, leaving it unclear if it was locked at the time. No details were provided about how long the car had been left in the lot.
“All personnel working were notified and a search of the building as well as a thorough search of the area to include all surrounding areas was completed,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Deborah Mynatt said in a written statement.
The Sheriff’s Office is reviewing surveillance video, Mynatt said.
She said no details would be released beyond the statement.
"Our number one goal is to get the information out to find these items," she said.
The stolen weapon's serial numbers have already been entered into national law enforcement databases.
Colorado Springs police will investigate.
Anyone with information about the crime, or who sees a listing for the stolen items, is asked to call the sheriff's office at 719-390-5555. Tipsters may also email DeborahMynatt@elpasoco.com.