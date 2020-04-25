For El Paso County sheriff’s deputy Jeff Hopkins, the deadly coronavirus started off indistinguishable from seasonal sniffles, his widow recalled.
His spring allergies were a yearly cross to bear — flaring up when the pollen started flying — and had his wife not been “nagging him” to get his cough checked out, he might not even have gone to the doctor, Wendy Hopkins told The Gazette.
An X-ray in the last days of March at an urgent care center showed his lungs were clear, and he went home.
Within days he was gravely ill — waking at home barely able to walk, breathe or “put sentences together in a coherent fashion,” and had to be helped into a car on his way to the emergency room, Wendy Hopkins said.
He became unresponsive en route, and was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival on April 1, an autopsy shows. The death illustrates the rapid march of COVID-19, which has sickened nearly 13,000 people across Colorado, leaving many to recover from mild symptoms but killing more than 670 others, including 66 in El Paso County, according to state health data current as of Saturday.
The number of deaths county-wide and statewide dropped Saturday due to "duplicates" being removed from when the health department added "probable" coronavirus deaths earlier in the week, the agency said.
The deputy's death also highlights how within the Sheriff's Office the El Paso County jail has become a hotbed of COVID-19 transmissions: seven of the 11 sheriff’s employees who have contracted the disease worked in the jail, according to information supplied by the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. No inmates have tested positive for the disease, although testing has been sparing.
Hopkins’ cause of death was acute respiratory failure due to the novel coronavirus, “approximately seven days after the onset of respiratory symptoms and a fever of two days’ duration,” the autopsy report stated. The Sheriff’s Office said it provided county public health workers a list of every employee and inmate Hopkins had contact with dating to his last shift, on March 24, as requested by county health workers. A spokeswoman for El Paso County Public Health did not respond to an email inquiring about its investigation.
The time from exposure to coronavirus and the onset of symptoms is thought to be two to 14 days, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The timing of when coronavirus sufferers become infectious is “not yet known,” the CDC said on its website.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, an epidemiological study by county health workers found Hopkins likely caught the virus from co-workers at the jail, where he worked as a deputy in intake and release, booking in inmates and releasing those who had posted bond or completed their sentences.
The jail employees sickened by the coronavirus include a deputy who provided floor security and a medical worker from WellPath, a Nashville, Tenn.-based correctional health care provider, both of whom left the jail to recover after the onset of symptoms, Sheriff Bill Elder said.
Hopkins was among three intake and release deputies at the jail who contracted the disease.
Two transport deputies at the jail also tested positive, apparently setting off a chain of infections.
“The very first deputy that tested positive was a transport deputy,” Elder said. “The second deputy was his partner. They interact routinely in intake and release. The potential that that’s where the three intake deputies were exposed is highly likely.”
Hopkins’ widow said he sometimes mentioned the risk of working at the jail, but didn't seem overly concerned.
“He didn’t really worry about that stuff,” she said. “He had come home a couple times and said there were some reported cases that they found in the jail so they were being extra careful and limiting some of the places where inmates could be out and about.”
Elder credited precautions by the Sheriff's Office, including isolation policies, for preventing the spread of the illness.
During March, the Sheriff’s Office cut the jail population by roughly a third, to an estimated 1,000 inmates, down from an average population of 1,500, freeing up space for isolation cells.
In-person visits have been barred, except for pre-approved visits by professionals, including lawyers, and the visitor’s center is closed to the public, among other steps.
To date, 84 inmates have been placed in isolation since the pandemic hit, of whom 14 remained in isolation Thursday, according to Sheriff’s Office figures. Inmates are not provided with masks or hand sanitizer.
The bulk of the inmates in isolation were placed there after reporting they were exposed to someone with COVID-19 during intake screening, Elder said. Three inmates with symptoms consistent with the virus were tested and found to be negative, the sheriff said.
"We test those who are symptomatic," said Lt. Joe Roybal, a jail supervisor. "If we believe somebody has been exposed and they're not symptomatic, we put those in isolation."
The jail has only enough space to isolate inmates for seven days, Elder said, unless symptoms show up.
The Sheriff's Office does not test inmates who do not meet the threshold of having coronavirus symptoms, Elder said, saying that "false negative" results could muddy the jail's efforts to corral the virus.
"If somebody is sick but we test them too soon, we can get a false negative," Elder said.
Maureen Cain, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Colorado State Public Defender, questioned whether the Sheriff's Office is going far enough in isolating and testing sickened inmates.
"We continue to be concerned about the limited amount of testing at the jail," Cain said. "We have had clients tell their attorneys that they are in a cell with others that are sick and that only some people are being quarantined."
Cain said a public defender's client appeared in court this week "coughing, flushed and seemingly weak (and) confused."
"While we totally acknowledge the difficult job Sheriff Elder and his staff have sometimes we are often not getting full information," she said.
The lack of confirmed coronavirus cases among inmates comes even as jails elsewhere, including Denver, have become flash points for infections. The Denver Post on Thursday reported that 55 inmates at the Denver County jail have tested positive for the disease in the past month.
At the Cook County Jail in Chicago, hundreds of detainees have tested positive and six detainees have died at hospitals, WGN reported on Thursday.
In Westville, Ind., 92% of the 137 inmates tested for the virus at the Westville Correctional Facility have received positive results, The Hill reported Thursday.
Attorneys and inmate advocates, including the ACLU of Colorado, have warned that Colorado’s jails are poised to become a “petri dish” of disease because of the difficulty of social distancing among inmates held in close quarters.
Elder said the Sheriff’s Office alerted employees to the threat of coronavirus on March 11, the day Gov. Jared Polis made a disaster declaration.
“As soon as we had that information, we put out the word: 'If you feel sick, stay home. If you’ve been exposed to somebody that was actually sick with COVID, you need to stay home,'” Elder said.
To ensure that deputies had sufficient sick time, the county authorized the sheriff to “loan” deputies up to 80 hours. That would allow deputies with symptoms to be paid until coverage began under a federal program that allows for extended paid absences related to the pandemic, including for parents who lack day care for children, sheriff’s officials say.
Time card data shows that Hopkins last worked a full day on March 24 and went home sick on March 25, within a week of his death, after working for less than an hour.
“Even at that point, we didn’t suspect there was anything COVID-related,” said Hopkins’ supervisor, Lt. Mike Baier. “He was concerned he would take something home to his wife.”
Hopkins, a 19-year veteran, had “plenty” of accrued vacation, personal and sick time, Elder said, saying he could have easily taken time off if needed. His time card shows several absences throughout March for personal and vacation days.
Dr. Travis Danielsen, the pathologist who performed Hopkins' autopsy, said he was aware of no underlying conditions except for the deputy's weight, which at 304 pounds qualified him as medically obese.
"It's kind of a reflection of overall poor health," he said, citing an increased risk of heart disease and other ailments.
Wendy Hopkins, his wife of two years, is pregnant with the couple’s first child, a daughter she will name Madison Avery.
“He pretty much picked the first name and I picked the middle name,” she said. “He was super excited. He had to paint the baby’s room and get it all ready ahead of time.”
Because Hopkins' death is believed to have come from coronavirus contracted in the line of duty, his widow will likely be eligible for financial benefits, and Hopkins' name will be added to a wall of slain officers in Washington, D.C..
Hopkins was cremated earlier this month with only a sheriff's honor guard present.
"None of us were able to attend," Wendy Hopkins said of his family.
Elder said the Sheriff's Office intends to hold a memorial for Hopkins when it is safe to accommodate law enforcement officers from across Colorado and surrounding states.