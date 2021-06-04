An El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy returned to duty after he was put on administrative leave for an officer-involved shooting less than two weeks ago, law enforcement announced.
Deputy Christopher Donatell, who has been with the sheriff's office since 2006, fired at least one shot at a man deputies say was armed and not cooperating with deputies.
The area near Willow Springs Ponds in Fountain was evacuated and deputies set up containment because of an armed man in the area on the afternoon of May 24, deputies said.
Suspected car thief sustains 'life-threatening' injuries after being shot by deputy in Fountain: law enforcement
Deputies said they tried to negotiate and deescalate the situation for several hours with the help of tactical teams when Donatell shot suspect.
The suspect suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, deputies said.