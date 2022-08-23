 Skip to main content
El Paso County deputy, motorcyclist crash on U.S. 24

No Injuries after crash

An El Paso County deputy and a motorcyclist escaped serious injury in an early morning crash today. 

 Courtesy of KKTV

An El Paso County sheriff's deputy and a motorcyclist escaped without serious injuries after a semi triggered a chain-reaction collision Tuesday morning, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the deputy was traveling northeast on U.S. 24 in eastern El Paso County, near Elbert Road, in a patrol car with the motorcyclist behind him.

The semi, which was heading in the other direction, suddenly veered slightly into the deputy’s lane. Troopers say the deputy braked to avoid colliding with the 18-wheeler and was rear-ended by the motorcyclist, who couldn’t stop in time.

The deputy was uninjured, and there are no reports of damage to his vehicle. The rider sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

It’s unknown if the trucker will be cited.

For more information, visit KKTV.com.

 

