An El Paso County sheriff’s deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old suspected in a killing during a robbery at a suspected illegal marijuana grow hours earlier, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.
William Bacorn was shot by Deputy Chad Wheat at the home at 19230 Loop Road after Gustavo Del Sol Sanchez, 46, was killed about 20 miles farther north in the county.
Two others believed to have played a role in the robbery, Terrell Hall, 20, and Colin Matthew Kellet, 26, are accused of first-degree murder and third-degree burglary in Sanchez’s death, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Just before 7 a.m. July 22, Sanchez and 50-year-old Alberto Bello were shot at 12345 Colorado 94. Bello was critically injured and drove himself to the hospital, a report from the DA’s Office said.
Deputies found more than 70 marijuana plants in an outbuilding at the address on Colorado 94. Also found was a vehicle registered to Sanchez at 19290 Loop Road, which a tipster had identified as a suspected illegal marijuana grow.
While they were investigating the death, a caller told dispatchers that several armed men were loading items at the Loop Road home into a black SUV linked with the earlier shooting of Sanchez. Though no one was at the residence, deputies found signs of marijuana and blood inside a box trailer. A window in the house had been broken, and several spent shotgun shells were scattered on the deck, according to the DA’s office.
While at that home, the Sheriff’s Office received another call that the black SUV was at 19230 Loop Road. Inside the home were three adults and several small children. The property owner told deputies no one else was on the property.
When Wheat entered the barn, he saw the barrel of a 12-gauge shotgun pointed at him less than three yards away, the report said. He told investigators that he fired four times while stepping backwards.
Bacorn was hit once and killed.
Another deputy, Jeremy Juhl, was struck by shrapnel, apparently from shots fired by Wheat — the DA’s report does not mention anyone else firing a weapon. Juhl was treated at a local hospital and released the same day.
After the shooting, the property owner told deputies that Bacorn, a former roommate, had threatened his family. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Natalie Sosa confirmed that investigators believe Bacorn was involved in Sanchez’s killing.
“The facts and evidence from this investigation show that El Paso County sheriff’s Deputy C. Wheat acted reasonably,” the DA’s Office said. “Thus, based on the law and the facts, the investigation has determined that his actions were justified under the law of the State of Colorado. No criminal charges will be pursued.”
Twitter: @lizmforster Phone: 636-0193