El Paso County Deputy David Kwiecien was placed on administrative leave on April 12 and was eventually fired last week, the sheriff's office confirmed.
The sheriff's office would not comment on why Kwiecien was being investigated or why he was fired, but 11 News obtained a copy of an intent to sue letter, which was sent to the El Paso County attorney on behalf of an alleged victim.
The woman victim claims she was ticketed by Kwiecien for driving while intoxicated on Christmas night last year. According to the letter, she was taken to a hospital where blood tests were done before being released to her son.
Kwiecien allegedly texted the woman later that night and visited her house twice. According to the letter from her attorney, during the second visit, Kwiecien "took advantage of his position as a law enforcement officer and his knowledge of [her] intoxicated state to sexually assault [her]."