Sheriff's deputies are looking for a domestic violence suspect with ties to several eastern El Paso County communities who is believed to armed with a stolen handgun and rifle.
Daniel Beals, 42, is being sought on multiple warrants, including felony menacing and assault.
The Sheriff's Office said he has ties to Ellicott, Yoder, Rush, and Calhan areas, without elaborating.
Beals was last seen driving a red older model Chevy Tahoe.
Anyone with information can call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 719-390-5555.