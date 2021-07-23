A Widefield man surrendered to El Paso County deputies after a three-hour standoff Thursday at a Cornell Street home, the agency said in a news release.
The incident began Thursday evening with frantic calls to 911 about a man discharging a firearm from sunroof of a vehicle, deputies said.
When deputies arrived, the man who was waving a gun, fled into a home and ignored law enforcement pleas to come out, deputies said.
"The suspect refused to comply with orders to exit his home on Cornell Street and instead barricaded inside," deputies said in a news release.
A regional police team equipped with tactical gear was called in to negotiate with the man, identified by deputies as 36-year-old Darwin Hilliard.
Hilliard gave up after three hours and was held the El Paso County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, the agency said.
Deputies say he could face charges including menacing and weapons charges.
During a search of Hilliard's Cornell Street house, deputies said they found firearms, body armor and ammunition.
In addition to charges tied to the standoff, Hilliard is also facing three counts of sexual assault from earlier incidents, deputies said.