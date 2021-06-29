After more than four years in El Paso County, Department of Human Services Executive Director Julie Krow is retiring.
Krow, 57, was hired in October 2016 to the position, which handles child and adult protection as well as several assistance programs that provide food, cash aid to families and individuals in need, family medical care, child care and more.
She is paid about $171,000 a year and oversees around 700 department staff members.
“I feel like I’m leaving on a high note, but it’s bittersweet,” Krow said. “Of all the jobs I’ve ever had, this is my very favorite one. It’s nice to end your career on that note.”
Krow’s retirement caps a more than 40-year career in human services, one that began when she was 16 years old.
“I’ve always enjoyed helping people become more self-sufficient and helping improve their lives,” she said. “And I’ve always loved working with children.”
She previously served as the deputy executive director of community partnerships for the state Department of Human Services, helped implement the Child Welfare Master Plan and was a critical partner in opening The Baby Haven, a Denver-based residential substance abuse treatment program for pregnant women and their infants, according to a county proclamation recognizing her retirement.
In El Paso County, Krow oversaw one of the busiest human services departments in Colorado and helped propel state legislation that protected the personal information online of human services workers and employees in related professions.
She also led efforts to open two satellite department locations to better serve residents living in southeastern El Paso County, including the Peak Vista Health Center in Fountain in February 2018 and at the Peak Vista Health Center on Jetwing Drive in Colorado Springs last September.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, Krow oversaw construction of an expanded first-floor department lobby at the Citizens Service Center in west Colorado Springs to ensure people would continue receiving their most needed services.
The El Paso County Department of Human Services was the only one statewide to continue in-person lobby services throughout the pandemic, for which Krow credited her staff.
“We had surges in the need for food assistance and Medicaid, and we saw an increase in the severity of allegations of abuse and neglect,” Krow said. “The way we worked together as a team to get through the pandemic was huge and I am so proud of how our staff and the rest of our executive team handled it.”
El Paso County commissioners were among a long line of colleagues, community leaders and county staff who lauded Krow for her work during their regular meeting Tuesday.
“Now none of us here will get to experience you in action,” Commissioner Cami Bremer said. “Thank you for the privilege of having watched you be you and take on causes that meant so much to all of our community members. And you took them on. They meant just as much to you as to the people that you were impacting.”
El Paso County conducted a nationwide search and hired Stacie Kwitek-Russell, director of the Fremont County Department of Human Services, as Krow’s replacement, Krow said.
Krow's last day in the position is Friday.