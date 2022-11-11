Democrats are prevailing in two competitive state legislative seats in El Paso County while a third state race was still too close to call Friday.

State Rep. Marc Snyder, who was running for reelection in the newly competitive House District 18, and Rep. Tony Exum, running for state Senate in District 11, hesitated to comment on their leads Tuesday night. But as El Paso County has worked its way through a record 100,000 ballots to come in on Election Day, their victories seem assured.

Snyder was winning his newly redrawn district with about 52% of the vote Friday morning. He was facing Shana Black, a Republican attorney, who received about 44% of the vote.

Exum's lead has also held and he had captured 50% of the vote in the race against state Sen. Dennis Hisey, who garnered 44% of the vote. The libertarian in the race Daryl Kuiper received 5.5%. Exum will replace Democrat state Sen. Pete Lee.

In House District 16, where community activist Stephanie Vigil is facing Republican and Colorado Springs City Councilman Dave Donelson, the race was within only 2 percentage points, too close to call. Vigil was leading by 671 votes on Friday shortly after noon. Donelson was confident Thursday he could catch Vigil because so many Republicans waited until Election Day to vote. House District 16 had been a longtime Republican seat but became more competitive with redistricting.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office had about 22,569 ballots to tally Friday afternoon and workers were toiling through the Veterans Day holiday, Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said.

In one of the most hard-fought races, Republicans had been hopeful about taking back Snyder's seat after redistricting made it far more competitive and GOP volunteers said they heard strong support for Black.

But Snyder's campaign outraised Black by more than 7 to 1 and Snyder said he spent quite a bit of time in the field listening to voters.

"I always believed in governing from the center," he said.

He also said he thought the overall results for the state legislature were a surprise. He wasn't expecting Republicans to lose seats.

"I think we will spending quite a bit of time trying to find out what did happen in this election," he said.

Black did not return a request for comment.

In the District 11 race, retired fire battalion chief Exum said his campaign had strong momentum following a competitive primary and he worked hard to introduce himself to residents, knocking on 9,000 doors.

"That’s the way you get elected, you have to ask the people in person," he said. Exum is term-limited in his House District 17 seat, an area fully within the new District 11 boundaries.

In his new position he expects to prioritize similar goals as in the past, helping those in poverty and supporting public education. He also expected to work on mental health issues exposed during the pandemic and affordable housing.

Exum's opponent, Hisey, the state senator for District 2 in El Paso and Teller Counties, faced accusations during the race that he did not in live in the redrawn District 11.

Hisey did not return requests for comment.