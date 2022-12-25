A car crash Saturday night in El Paso County sent 11 people to the hospital, including seven children, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. on Highway 24 and Constitution Avenue when a van collided with a sport utility vehicle that was making a left turn. The SUV failed to yield the right of way, troopers said.
Two people in the SUV were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and nine people in the van were hospitalized with moderate or serious injuries. Among the injured were seven children who were riding in the van, troopers said.
Neither vehicle was speeding, but troopers said they were investigating whether alcohol contributed to the crash.