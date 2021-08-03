While Denver enacted sweeping coronavirus vaccination mandates Monday, El Paso County, which has a higher rate of cases, has no plans for vaccination rules or restrictions of any kind.
In Denver, municipal, hospital, long-term care, school, jail and prison, and homeless workers will have to get vaccinated by the end of September to help prevent more deaths, said Bob McDonald, the executive director of Denver's Department of Public Health and Environment.
Polis: Colorado COVID hospitalizations up — mostly among the unvaccinated — pleads for people to get the shot
"My question would be, 'Would the preference be that I wait until mortality goes up?'' he said. "We need to make sure we're ahead of this so we don't see another spike in deaths going into the fall."
El Paso County officials don't expect to implement mandates around masking or vaccination, even though the delta variant is driving a higher rate of cases there than any large Denver metro county, with 129 cases per 100,000 residents over the last week — or about 952 cases in the same period, state public health data shows. None of the other large metro counties have seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 people in the last week. Denver has 93.2 cases per 100,000.
El Paso County also has the lowest vaccination rate of any of the large Colorado counties, with about 56% of its population fully vaccinated compared to the metro counties, which are all above 60% fully vaccinated.
"It is a significant problem to have such a large population unvaccinated," said Glen Mays, chairman of the Department of Health Systems, Management and Policy with the Colorado School of Public Health.
If the community does not boost vaccinations levels and adopt more masking, the county is likely to see a significant surge in cases and hospitalizations, although it may not reach the same level as last winter, he said. The community could also see an increasing number of outbreaks, and organizations, such as schools, will have to return to isolating those involved. In schools, that could mean moving back to online learning settings for some students who get sick or are exposed, which can be disruptive.
"I think it's a real possibility we could see these kinds of problems crop up in school settings fairly quickly," Mays said.
Many decision makers are implementing or considering vaccine mandates because voluntary vaccination efforts are drawing far fewer people while large populations remain unvaccinated, he said. Vaccine supply is also no longer an issue as it was earlier this year.
"It's time to consider requirements," he said.
However El Paso County plans to focus "on educating our community on the multiple prevention choices available to them — staying home when sick, getting vaccinated, washing hands frequently, wearing a mask (and) working from home," El Paso County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt said Tuesday.
County Public Health will support employers or businesses choosing to mandate COVID-specific precautions, including vaccinations, she said.
The health department, alongside other partners across the county and Colorado Springs, will also monitor data and trends "to drive informed decision making," Hewitt said. Local hospital capacity and "assessing the burden on our health care system" are key factors in those decisions, she said.
Locally, hospital capacity is considered good, but with elevated hospital admissions, county data show. Hewitt said the majority of hospitalizations in the county since June 1 have been among unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals.
Vaccine administration locally has increased in the past week, with the seven-day average of daily doses administered hitting above 1,000 for the first time since July 4.
"We anticipate an increase in the number of people getting vaccinated due, in large part, to two factors: concerns about the delta variant and workplace recommendations regarding vaccination," she said.
El Paso County Commission Chairman Stan VanderWerf said last week the decision to vaccinate is a personal one that shouldn’t be mandated by government agencies. "Getting or not getting a vaccine should be a personal choice. People know best how to take care of themselves."
VanderWerf said he encourages residents to get inoculated as it is the best way to prevent infection and serious side-effects of the disease.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 905 El Paso County residents have died among those with COVID-19, county public health data show. While many of them died during the winter spike, 53 people have died among those with COVID-19 since June 1.
Masks could also help slow the delta variant and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone, even vaccinated people, wear masks indoors in the county because it is an area of high transmission.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued similar advice in recent days saying that all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, particularly in high-risk environments, should wear masks regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not.
District 49, which has already started classes, is among the districts that are not going to mandate vaccinations or masks, said spokesman David Nancarrow.
"While we respect those who follow recommendations and choose to wear masks, we will not require them. When masks were required by emergency order and public health mandates, we met that requirement; now that they are optional, our practice reflects that new condition," he said.
Academy District 20 is waiting for finalized guidance from the health department before releasing its “Return to School” plan, spokeswoman Allison Cortez told The Gazette last week. The district did not immediately return The Gazette's request for comment Tuesday.
As for health care providers, UCHealth and Denver Health announced they will require all staff and volunteers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1 and Nov. 1, respectively, or face termination. They are the first major hospital systems in the state to require inoculation.
Centura Health, which operates Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, is not requiring coronavirus vaccinations for its caregivers, spokeswoman Becky Brockman said.
The health system is "certainly encouraging vaccination," she said, and has implemented a $500 appreciation bonus to workers who are fully vaccinated by Aug. 13.
"More than 75 percent of our 21,000 caregivers have been vaccinated, and we are hopeful that the number will continue to rise," Brockman said.
Masks are required for all workers and visitors inside all of Centura Health's hospitals and clinics, regardless of their vaccination status, she said.