The number of new coronavirus cases in El Paso County is declining two weeks after a stricter cap on large gatherings went into effect.
"While we are still in the high range for transmission, our numbers are certainly beginning to trend in the right direction," Dr. Robin Johnson, medial director for El Paso County Public Health, said.
The county has seen the average over two weeks drop from 157.8 cases per 100,000 people on July 29 to 115.1 cases per 100,000 on Monday, she said. The average percentage of people testing positive has also declined to about 5% from about 8% in late July, county data show. The state's goal is for communities to have a transmission rate of less than 5%.
The state also reported hopeful news Monday. Only 163 people across the state are hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The number is the lowest since early July. Statewide, the three-day average of residents testing positive for the virus fell to 2.18%, the lowest since the outbreak began early this year, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Johnson said several factors have likely driven El Paso County's decline in coronavirus transmission, including Gov. Jared Polis issuing the statewide mask mandate, a campaign encouraging county residents to work from home, and reducing how many people can gather in one room.
County officials on Aug. 3 decreased the number of people allowed to gather indoors under a state-granted variance from 175 with social distancing to 100 after seeing a steady rise in new cases. Houses of worship were exempted from the rule. State and county health officials said at the time they would re-evaluate the number of people allowed to gather this week. Because the county still has a high level of transmission, under state rules large gatherings could be limited further and other variances could also be revoked.
The county received variances that allowed the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to reopen and other venues to resume operations at higher capacity than the state guidance.
"We do anticipate talking with state officials more this week to look at trends, impacts of mitigation measures, and whether there will be any additional changes to our variances," Johnson said Monday.
A new free COVID-19 testing site opened last week at the Citadel Mall to help identify more cases of COVID-19, and advise infected individuals to quarantine to slow transmission of the disease, she said. But it is unknown if that additional testing is having an effect yet, she said. The site has the capacity to take samples from 750 people per day, the same number as two other testing sites in the county combined.
Health officials also don't know how reopening schools might change the transmission trend, Johnson said.
Many residents are likely getting a bit "soul weary" of coronavirus and all the necessary precautions, Johnson noted. At a town hall hosted by the Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce late last week, she encouraged people to support each other in prevention efforts with grace.
"I think this COVID fatigue is very real and fairly rampant," she said.