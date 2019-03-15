Abandoned cars remain on the side of Colorado 94 east of Colorado Springs two days after the bomb cyclone battered the Front Range and eastern plains with high winds, snow, low visibility and icy roads.
Jeffrey Whitehead looks at the remains of his 56-foot mobile home Friday in Yoder. The home was destroyed by the bomb cyclone that wreaked havoc on the region this week.
Photos by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette
Abandoned cars remain on the side of Colorado 94 east of Colorado Springs two days after the bomb cyclone battered the Front Range and eastern plains with high winds, snow, low visibility and icy roads.
Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette
Snow drifts sit against the side of a house at Colorado 94 and Yoder Road on Friday in Yoder.
With a blizzard approaching, the Whiteheads left for a doctor’s appointment Wednesday.
“She’s pregnant, so we were getting her checked out and couldn’t make it back home because of the storm,” Whitehead said Friday.
A neighbor intercepted them before they could reach their property on Edison Road south of Shear Road. He wanted to know if the Whiteheads knew what awaited them.
Their home was gone, a pile of rubble in its place.
They were stunned.
“I don’t know how it blew so far away,” Jeffrey Whitehead said. “The weight of the frame alone is about 4,000 pounds, and it threw it that far.”
John Hunt looks at the huge tree that landed in his yard on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the Front Range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
It was semi trucks as far as the eye could see just south of Baptist Rd. on I-25. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. The trucks had been stuck further down the road, but were allowed to convoy as far as Baptist Rd. where this photo was taken about 12:40. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Electric works on the power lines on Palmer Park Blvd., on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs following aftermath from the 'Bomb Cyclone' that hit the front range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
About 200 people spent the night at the Red Cross Shelter at St. Peter's School in Monument. After spending the night there, Mary and Cade Coldren (right to left) have their things loaded into the pickup of volunteer Carl Allen outside the school & church on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The Coldrens were marooned in Monument while on their way to Ft. Collins from Lubbock, Texas. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
An SUV maneuvers through abandoned cars on Jackson Creek Pkwy. in Monument on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The porch of John Hunt where a huge tree landed in his yard on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the Front Range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Keith Sparks signals to his friend, Steve Behrends, that his car started. Sparks abandoned his car his car on Jackson Creek Pkwy. during Wednesday's storm and came back to get it on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Sparks left his car for the night after he wasn't able to go any further in yesterday's storm. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Keith Sparks gets help from his friend, Steve Behrends, to dig out his car. Sparks abandoned his car his car on Jackson Creek Pkwy. during Wednesday's storm and came back to get it on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Sparks left his car for the night after he wasn't able to go any further in yesterday's storm. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Keith Sparks signals to his friend, Steve Behrends, that his car was rolling. Sparks abandoned his car his car on Jackson Creek Pkwy. during Wednesday's storm and came back to get it on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Sparks left his car for the night after he wasn't able to go any further in yesterday's storm. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Chris Demastes and his family had started clearing snow in Monument at 2:30 a.m. and will be continuing through late Thursday night. Demastes has a family business called The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
About 200 people spent the night at the Red Cross Shelter at St. Peter's School in Monument. A few were still left by afternoon, waiting for tow trucks to go get their cars. Benjamin Kiley (right) makes a call on his phone while Chad Cambronne looks out the window for his tow truck on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
About 200 people spent the night at the Red Cross Shelter at St. Peter's School in Monument. After spending the night there, Mary and Cade Coldren (left to right) have their things loaded into the pickup truck of volunteer Carl Allen (back) outside the school & church on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The Coldrens were marooned in Monument while on their way to Ft. Collins from Lubbock, Texas. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation's George Turic throws limbs from a fallen tree into the bed of a truck on Rangewood Dr. in Colorado Springs, Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation's Kiev Adrassy uses a chainsaw to take apart a tree that had fallen into Rangewood Dr. in Colorado Springs, Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Park and Recreation employees Kiev Andrassy, left, and Eric Becker clean up a fallen tree on Rangewood Dr. in Colorado Springs, Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
A man makes a manmade blizzard with his snowblower in Monument on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
A set of patio furniture at the King Soopers on Baptist Rd. shows the depth of yesterday's snow on Thursday, March 14, 2019. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Brad Townley uses his neighbor's snowblower to clean out his driveway in Woodland Park, Thursday, March 14, 2019. Townley had also cleaned out three other driveways before his own. Because of the volume of snow, he said he started with a shovel and it was much easier to use the snowblower. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
A red SUV drives through an obstacle course of cars on N. Voyage Pkwy. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
John Hunt makes his way between to huge tree roots that left a hole in his yard and tree debris littering around his yard on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the Front Range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Craig Duncan, left, takes down the information of resident John Hunt after a huge tree lands in the front yard of Hunt's home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the Front Range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
John Hunt, right, looks outside with his wife Melissa Hunt at huge tree that landed in his yard narrowly missing Melissa's car by "several inches" on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the Front Range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
In a neighborhood near Voyager Pkwy. on Rockbridge Circle, a car is nearly buried in a drift. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
In a neighborhood near Voyager Pkwy. on Rockbridge Circle, a car is nearly buried in a drift. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Cars are still marooned on Monday morning on the offramp at Woodmen & I-25. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
A line of trucks are marooned in the northbound lane of I-25 just south of Woodmen Rd. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Abandoned cars litter the northbound lane of Voyager Pkwy. near Interquest Pkwy. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Abandoned cars litter the northbound lane of Voyager Pkwy. near Interquest Pkwy. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
A red SUV drives through an obstacle course of cars on N. Voyage Pkwy. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
A huge tree was uprooted in East Colorado Springs on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs following from the 'Bomb Cyclone' that hit the front range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
A huge tree was uprooted in East Colorado Springs on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs following from the 'Bomb Cyclone' that hit the front range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
A tree was uprooted and fell on a house in East Colorado Springs on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs following from the 'Bomb Cyclone' that hit the front range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
PHOTOS: Aftermath of Colorado Springs' 'bomb cyclone' blizzard
Pikes Peak area roads were closed for extended periods, trees were downed and power outages were common as a 'bomb cyclone' blizzard ripped through the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday. Here are photos from the following day (March 14, 2019).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
An abandoned car sides on the side of the Calhan Hwy., on Friday, March 15, 2019 after being abandoned during the 'Bomb Cyclone'. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
A man skis past the closed onramp to I-25 at Woodmen Rd. The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
A huge tree lands in the front yard of John Hunt's home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the Front Range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
A huge tree lands in the front yard of John Hunt's home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the Front Range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
A tree lays in the yard of a home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the front range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Kelsey Brunner
Kelsey Brunner
Kelsey Brunner
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
The morning after the bomb cyclone blizzard, people were digging out in the Pikes Peak Region. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
A tree lays in the yard of a home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the front range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
Nick Warren shovels out his 74-year-old father's driveway the day after the bomb cyclone hit in Woodland Park, Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Kelsey Brunner
Kelsey Brunner
A tree lays in the yard of a home on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the front range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Dougal Brownlie The Gazette
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
John Hunt makes his way between to huge tree roots that left a hole in his yard and tree debris littering around his yard on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Colorado Springs after the 'Bomb Cyclone' hit the Front Range yesterday. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).