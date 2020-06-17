A Colorado Springs couple accused of killing their son turned themselves in to the El Paso County Jail on Tuesday.
Ryan Sabin, 41, and Tara Sabin, 42, face charges of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and six counts of misdemeanor child abuse, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Both are being held without bond at the El Paso County jail, according to jail records, which appear to show that Ryan Sabin is an active-duty soldier at Fort Carson.
Zachary Sabin, 11, died in Black Forest on March 11. He was a fifth-grade student at Explorer Elementary School in Colorado Springs, according to his obituary.
Ryan was his father, and Tara his stepmother, according to the obituary.
Warrants for the couple's arrest were issued Tuesday morning, and the couple turned themselves in Tuesday night, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.
Zachary died of forced water intoxication, the El Paso County Coroner's Office concluded, after the 11-year-old was forced to drink four 24-oz. bottles of water over a 4-hour time period, without eating. He began vomiting, developed pain in his legs, became nonverbal and became drowsy before he was put to bed, the autopsy stated.
He was later found dead, wearing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle pajama top and a urine-soaked diaper, with foam coming from his mouth, the autopsy said.
The coroner found blood on his left eyebrow and forehead, according to the report. The 11-year-old also had bruises on his head, arms, shin and buttocks.
The obituary describes a child with a "contagious laugh, continuous smile, [and] goofy spirit," as well as an "obsession with chicken nuggets, love of books and reading, and love for animals."
The boy, who dreamed of being a zookeeper, was a "gentle guardian" to those smaller than him, the obituary stated.
This is a developing story and will be updated.