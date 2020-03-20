El Paso County Coroner's Office braces for coronavirus fatalities

While the coronavirus death toll lingered at four in Colorado, the El Paso County Coroner's Office said it would alter procedures in an effort to prepare for a potential uptick in autopsies and protect its staff from the disease.

While the office is prepared to deal with its cases at the moment, policies are changing on a daily basis as more cases become confirmed, said Dr. Emily Russell, deputy chief medical examiner.

"Our concern is for folks who have died in their home," Russell said, explaining that autopsies will not be performed on those who die of the virus inside a hospital. Investigators from the coroner's office will perform tests at the scene to determine whether or not COVID-19 played a factor in their death.

Autopsies on those who were diagnosed with the virus, or potential cases, will be performed in a separate morgue with its own ventilation system, she said, adding that staff who have contact with those bodies will be limited.

The coroner is responsible for investigation of traumatic deaths and deaths that weren't witnessed by doctors.

To help alleviate the number of bodies brought to the coroner's office, Russell said she is allowing physicians to sign death certificates on some non-natural deaths — such as an elderly person who died after a fall — to limit the staff's interaction with vulnerable communities, Russell said.

As another added precaution, investigators who go out into the community to investigate deaths are now required to wear masks and protective gear, she said.

As deaths linked to the new coronavirus steadily rise across the nation, the possibility of a spike in homicides and suicides amid the pandemic is also a concern for the Coroner's Office, Russell said.

While there hasn't been a rise in the past two weeks, she said its "a huge concern."

“I am concerned about the spread of the disease, but I am also concerned about folks’ mental health at this time," Russell said. "I don’t want to see an increase in suicides. I don’t want to see an increase in homicides during this time. This is such a stressful time. ... It can be incredibly lonesome."