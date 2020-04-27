El Paso County has the capacity to outpace the state's rate of COVID-19 testing and come close to or exceed the rate recommended by Harvard University to safely reopen, health officials said Monday.
Drive-up testing sites, hospitals, military bases and primary care providers in the county have the capacity to provide about 1,100 tests per day for symptomatic coronavirus patients, El Paso County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt said.
At full capacity, the county's rate of testing is about 145 to 155 tests per 100,000 people per day, said Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director for El Paso County Public Health. The daily testing minimum suggested by Harvard to detect most people who are infected and isolate them is 152 tests per 100,000, The New York Times has reported.
"I think the capacity may wax and wane," Johnson said. But she added she expects county health officials will work with organizations conducting coronavirus tests to build capacity and be ready to handle a possible surge of the virus in the fall.
The health department is also working with test sites to ensure turnaround times for results stay at 24 to 48 hours, which is the current average, Johnson said. A short turnaround time ensures public health employees can contact those who test positive with instructions for isolation or quarantine, she said.
Some samples taken in El Paso County are processed by state and national labs that may experience a slowdown in testing turnaround times as they face demands from other communities, Johnson said.
"Our job will be to facilitate monitoring that and assuring our response as a community takes into account those resources," she said.
Testing is "not a magic bullet," but it will help inform other prevention efforts such as contact tracing to find residents who have been exposed and educate them about quarantining or isolating themselves, Johnson said.
When residents test positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the lab that processes the results reports positive cases to a database so those individuals can be contacted by public health officials, Johnson said. Public health officials then try to identify and contact all the people the resident who has been tested positive for COVID-19 could have exposed and ask them to quarantine or isolate themselves.
Such contact tracing will allow public health officials to identify hot spots of transmission, Johnson said.
"Contact tracing is going to be essential moving forward," she said.
County health officials are also gathering data to better understand how many tests have been completed in El Paso County and the rate of testing that's taken place. The total number of completed tests was reported to the state health department and not the county, she said.
"We don’t have hard and fast numbers," she said, adding El Paso County Public Health officials hope to have that data as soon as possible.
In the future, testing could expand beyond people who appear sick. Randomly testing residents to determine if they have had the COVID-19 through antibody testing could be useful for estimating the prevalence of the disease, Johnson said. But antibody testing is not developed enough for it to reliably determine if a person had COVID-19 or another form of the coronavirus, she said.
Testing patients that have been exposed but don't have symptoms could also be useful in the future, but significant questions about those processes remain, she said.
"Being patient enough for the science to catch up with our hopes is going to be really important," Johnson said.