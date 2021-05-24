While the number of coronavirus cases in El Paso County is falling, other large Colorado counties are slowing the spread of disease faster.
Among the 10 largest counties in Colorado, El Paso County has a low percentage of vaccinated people and the highest rate of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people on average over a week, said Stephen Goodwin, El Paso County Public Health chief data scientific strategist. Over the last week, 1,126 new people have tested positive for the disease, or about 155 new cases per 100,000 on average, county data show.
While the county's rate of cases has started to fall after plateauing at a high level for much of May, other large counties such as Denver, Pueblo and Weld have seen their rates tumble more quickly.
While El Paso County is not leading the state with the highest rate of cases — Mesa County and other more sparsely populated counties have higher rates of disease per 100,000 people, state data shows — the data presented by public health officials demonstrates that counties with higher rates of vaccination have lower rates of disease.
Boulder boasts the highest vaccination rate, with more than 70% of the population receiving one dose. In El Paso County, 53% of the population has received one dose, including doses administered through the military, public health officials said. Pueblo County is also near the bottom, with 45.8% of its population receiving one dose, and Weld County rounded out the bottom three, with 52.6%, state data show.
The percentage of people vaccinated in a community is expected to become "one of the single biggest predictors of disease activity," Goodwin said.
Hospitalizations among those 65 and older, the most highly vaccinated group, have fallen off, while more younger people are needing hospital care, he said. Residents 40 to 64 are the largest hospitalized group in the county, representing close to half of all cases, the data shows.
"This has become a disease of the younger population fundamentally," Goodwin said.
The number of people in the hospital is considered elevated by the county, with 102 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the region, county public health data show. Hospitalizations have plateaued at a high level for much of May.
The pace of vaccination in the county has been slowing, and the county is focused on reaching people with mobile vaccination vans and other outreach efforts, said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County public health director.
The county will likely reach 500,000 vaccination doses delivered on Monday, a milestone that has taken lots of hard work, she said. But the county does not expect to meet its goal of vaccinating 75% of those 12 and older with at least one dose of vaccine by July 4, county health representatives said last week.
National data collected by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that about 19% of all people either definitely would not get the vaccine or would only get the vaccine if required.
If a similar percentage of the population holds the same view in El Paso County, the community could still reach herd immunity, which is considered about 70%.
"80% vaccination would be astonishingly excellent," Goodwin said.
He also expects more people will be willing and required to get the vaccines after the Food and Drug Administration approves them. Pfizer has applied for approval. It currently has an emergency use authorization from the agency.
Gov. Jared Polis is also evaluating incentives to encourage vaccination, Wheelan said, but she did not provide specifics.