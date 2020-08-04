The number of new COVID-19 cases in El Paso County has started to plateau about two weeks after Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide mask mandate and as a new countywide limit on large gatherings takes effect.

El Paso County data show the two-week average of new COVID-19 cases has been between 153 and 157 new cases per 100,000 residents over six days from July 28 through Sunday.

Many factors could contribute the plateau, but because a couple weeks have passed since the mask mandate took effect, the county could be seeing the effect of that in the data, said Fadi Youkhana, an applied epidemiologist with the agency.

"While this initial plateau is encouraging, now is the time to continue to practice prevention efforts so we can hopefully begin to see a more sustained decrease in our numbers," he said.

Statewide, the daily number of new reported cases has fallen in the past seven days, to 486 from 608, state data show.

El Paso County's two-week average of new cases is still considered by the state health department to represent a high level of transmission and is above what the county was supposed to maintain to keep variances allowing for more activity.

Following weeks of climbing COVID-19 case numbers, the county introduced a new cap on large gatherings in one indoor space, such as a ballroom, of 100 people, down from 175 people, effective Monday. The new cap is in effect for two weeks, at which point it will be reassessed, according to El Paso County. Houses of worship are exempt from the rule.

El Paso County Public Health officials expected the new rules to affect restaurants, gyms and private event centers the most, Keith Siemsen, environmental health division director, said.

Some businesses could see no impact because they didn't have the space to serve 175 people while enacting social distancing, said Doug Price, president and CEO of Visit Colorado Springs. Others can use outdoor seating for additional capacity, which is helpful, he said.

"Once the county reassesses, at that point, we’ll work with our tourism industry businesses to adhere to the guidelines while finding ways to remain flexible and stay open," Price said.

Operators of some businesses expected to bear the consequences of the new limits said they have already been stretched by the previous limits that allowed them to reopen at 50% of their capacity or 175 people, whichever was the lower number.

The Briarhurst Manor had to reschedule its larger summer events such as banquets and receptions for next year, said Janice Montoya, who coordinates events for the facility. In some cases, couples have held small wedding ceremonies and scheduled larger receptions for next summer, she said. One wedding party was limited to nine people and another 15, she said.

The manor's ballroom, normally capable of seating 200 people is now being used to seat much smaller parties around large tables, she said. Afternoon thunderstorms have also made it tough to use the manor's large outdoor patio to it's fullest potential.

The spread of the virus across the country has had consequences for brides, Montoya said.

"Even though they have permission to do up to 100 (people), it doesn’t really matter if people are too scared to RSVP," she said.

At The Broadmoor, the staff has seen some cancellations, but events are still being held and larger gatherings could be safely allowed based on hotel's square footage, hotel president and CEO Jack Damioli said. For example, the hotel has a 93,000-square-foot exhibit hall that is currently only allowed to host 100 people, which gives each person 930 square feet, he said.

"The one size fits all concept is not reasonable, not practical," he said, adding he would like to see the state revise its rules to account for larger spaces.

The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region supports the change of capacity limits to help slow the spread of the virus. It quickly adjusted to the new rules because it was already monitoring how many people were entering different areas of its buildings, making it easy to ratchet the limits down, chief medical officer Gloria Winters said.

The YMCA tracks capacity of its building on its website so that members can see before they arrive if it's likely they will be admitted, she said.

"We haven’t been challenged with over 100 at any given time," she said.

The YMCA has not reopened all its buildings. The Briargate Family Center, Downtown Family Center, Southeast Family Center, the YMCA at First & Main, the Tri-Lakes Family Center and three locations it manages for homeowners associations are all open, according to its website.