For El Paso County's churchgoers and lovers of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, reopenings could be around the corner.
El Paso County commissioners are set to vote Thursday on requesting variances that would allow churches to resume in-person services and for the zoo to again have its beloved giraffe herd and other animals on display after being shut down in March along with restaurants, retail stores and gyms as the coronavirus turned into a deadly pandemic.
The state already has approved two county requests for variances allowing restaurants to reopen dine-in services and high schools to hold modified graduation ceremonies.
Commissioners seemed largely supportive of the variance for churches earlier this week, but did not address the variance for the zoo.
"Places of worship are essential and they do need to be open," Commission Chairman Mark Waller said.
Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez said he has been frustrated with how little attention reopening churches has received from Gov. Jared Polis as he has begun loosening restrictions aimed at reawakening the state's economy.
"He is ignoring the topic all together," Gonzalez said.
Public health officials on Wednesday touched on their efforts to prevent a resurgence of the virus while seeking variances that have allowed economic activities to resume while limiting restaurants to 50% capacity and requiring social distancing.
"We are moving as quickly as we can," county Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said at a county Board of Health meeting.
Social distancing — keeping at least 6 feet apart from other people — and Polis' stay-at-home order were effective in reducing the exponential spread of coronavirus in the county and bringing down the number of people who need to be hospitalized each day, said Dr. Robin Johnson medical director for El Paso County Public Health. El Paso County data shows no one has been admitted to a county hospital with COVID-19 for the last four days.
"Our hospitalizations have stayed very stable and that’s very good news," she said.
In recent weeks, as restrictions have been loosened under the state's safer-at-home order and El Paso County has allowed more activity, there have been more outbreaks. But, Johnson said it's been limited to mostly to younger people who are less likely to need hospitalization. In May, the disease is spreading most in people in their 20s, unlike in March when it was hitting people in their 60s, she said.
With more reopenings, the community could see a rise in cases, Johnson continued, which is to be expected.
That can be counteracted to some degree by continued contact tracing, tracking people exposed to coronavirus and advising them to isolate or quarantine themselves, said DeeAnn Ryberg, deputy director of the agency. Public health is planning to hire more contact tracers after relying heavily on nursing students and volunteers, she said. Johnson described the number of contact tracers that will be hired as an "evolving number."
However, public health is starting to notice more reluctance among members of the public to participate in contact tracing, according to the public health presentation.
El Paso County resident Jason Lupo said he is among those who would decline to participate in part because of privacy concerns and how it can hurt a businesses reputation if word spreads that someone who tested positive visited a certain shop, restaurant or other enterprise. He is also skeptical of the effectiveness of contact tracing at this point in the pandemic to determine how someone contracted the illness, he said.
"You can’t really pinpoint where the disease came from, how they got it," he said.
Contact tracing made sense at the beginning of the pandemic when there were relatively few cases, said Lupo, who has been a critic of public health orders at county commission meetings in the past.
Opening up churches
The variance to reopen churches would limit occupancy to 25% and require households to sit 6 feet from each other. Churches would also be required to record where the attendees are seated to help investigate an outbreak.
Staff and volunteers would be required to wear cloth masks and attendees would be encouraged to wear them, the proposed variance states.
Houses of worship would not be allowed to distribute communion by passing plates or other high-touch items, or collect donations in plates or buckets that would be passed among the congregation.
Pastor Travis Norton said he supports reinstating the right for churches to hold in-person services, but he didn't think they should reopen yet. If his church, First Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs, opened under the new guidelines, he said, it would mean limiting attendance to abide by the attendance threshold, a "sterile" communion experience and social distancing.
"It’s not coming back to normal church," he said.
For now, Norton said he is content to wait until data dictates its safe to gather inside again. The church is planning monthly outdoor communions that would be inclusive and safe, he said.
In contrast, some churches have already resumed services, including the Catholic Diocese of Colorado Springs, which restarted services two weeks ago.
Rules for the zoo
If approved, the requested variance would let Cheyenne Mountain Zoo reopen in three phases, starting on June 1.
The variance proposes reopening the zoo to members only for the first five days and limiting tickets to 300 per hour. Only 25% of visitors normally allowed in buildings could enter until June 15.
On June 6, the zoo could be reopened to the general public, but tickets would still be limited to 300 per hour, the proposal states.
On June 15, tickets would be issued without time restrictions, but the off-site parking shuttles would not run in an effort to limit daily attendance to between 4,000 to 4,500 visitors — far less than the capacity of nearly 20,000 people.
All zoo staff would be required to wear cloth masks and visitors would be encouraged to wear them. The zoo also plans to increase its cleaning and disinfection.