More than a year after crews broke ground on the Interstate 25 widening from Monument to Castle Rock, El Paso County officials are weighing whether they will pony up the second half of their $15 million pledge because of continuing rancor toward the addition of toll lanes.

The county will kick in $7.5 million toward the $350 million widening project under an agreement with the Colorado Department of Transportation that county commissioners approved Thursday.

But past cost breakdowns have repeatedly shown the county’s share at $15 million, supplementing federal, state and other local funding. When county officials applied for a grant for the project in 2017, they acknowledged the planned contribution.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“It seems to me we made a commitment in the grant that no one saw. And yet, now we’re saying, we’ll fund $7.5 million,” County Commissioner Holly Williams said Tuesday. “I do have grave concerns about whether or not we’re going to meet that agreement, and if we do not meet the agreement, what would be the unintended consequences of that.”

Whether CDOT is relying on the county for the full sum is unclear. The state agency did not respond to an email seeking comment on Thursday.

The pair of toll lanes being added to the stretch of I-25 known as “The Gap,” widening it from two to three lanes in each direction between Monument Hill and Castle Rock, is expected to be completed in 2022.

The county could contribute “up to” $15 million under the terms of the agreement, but the board would have to approve any additional funding, said Senior Assistant County Attorney Lori Seago.

The agreement was approved unanimously with one commissioner, Cami Bremer, absent.

“We cannot let perfection be the enemy of the good in this circumstance,” said Mark Waller, president of the Board of County Commissioners. “Should El Paso County be paying for this? No, but it needs to get done. Should it have a toll lane? No, but it needs to get done.”

Commissioners have long said they don’t support the toll lanes because the tolls would amount to double taxation for residents whose tax dollars are already paying for the project.

Yet the county’s fall 2017 grant application, including a letter signed by former Board of County Commissioner President Darryl Glenn, called for toll lanes.

Some of the commissioners have also said that they weren’t aware that the project would include toll lanes when the funding plan took shape.

Even before the grant application was submitted, The Gazette reported that the toll lanes would be built when the state’s transportation commission decided to put forth $250 million for the widening.

Commissioners approved the initial $7.5 million for the project while budgeting for 2018 and, in a resolution, stated they intended to put more money toward the project in future years.

“The original agreement was up to $15 million if future funding is available. It was understood, as presented to me at that time, that $7.5 million was our commitment, and that anything above that was not a guarantee nor a promise of $15 million,” said Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr.