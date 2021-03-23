El Paso County commissioners on Tuesday passed a proclamation urging Gov. Jared Polis to ease COVID-19 restrictions, end mandates and return decision-making authority to local governments.
The proclamation came after an hourlong discussion punctuated by cheers from the audience.
The board voted 4-0, with Commissioner Cami Bremer absent, to pass the proclamation stating “fully reopening schools, businesses and lifting burdensome restrictions is in the best interest of all Coloradans.”
The state's prevention measures from last spring were “guided by an early understanding of the virus, a lack of viable treatment options, and concerns about hospital capacity,” the proclamation reads in part. El Paso County residents “dutifully obliged” state orders to limit the spread of the disease, “despite the deep impact lockdown measures have had on local families, businesses, schools and churches.”
Commissioners said in the proclamation that lockdown policies have had unintended consequences, including increases in domestic violence, mental distress and illness, increased unemployment, job instability, and chronic illness. They urged the governor “to join the growing bipartisan movement across the country to rapidly ease restrictions, end mandates, return decision-making authority to local governments, and allow Coloradans to resume a more normal lifestyle.”
Commissioner Holly Williams said she believes "citizens are best equipped to make their decisions for themselves, their businesses, their restaurants."
Steve Holt, senior pastor at The Road @ Chapel Hills church, said, "We must allow each business the freedom to make individual decisions regarding the safety of their employees and their customers.”
No one spoke against the proclamation at Tuesday’s meeting.
In a statement emailed to The Gazette Tuesday afternoon, Polis spokeswoman Shelby Wieman said, “Colorado is open, and the governor is proud that Colorado was one of the first states to reopen last April and has stayed open ever since while also being one of the most successful states in suppressing the virus and minimizing loss of life to COVID-19. ... As the governor announced weeks ago, the state looks forward to turning nearly all safety protocols over to locally led efforts in mid-April. We appreciate the efforts of the commissioners and their agreement with Gov. Polis.”
El Paso County commissioners passed the proclamation days after the state health department released proposed changes that could lessen COVID-19 restrictions in counties with low incidence levels of the disease.
Additionally, Polis told restaurant owners Sunday that the state’s top-down approach to COVID-19 restrictions could come to an end in the next three to four weeks under a new plan that would delegate authority to counties to determine which health care measures would be in place.
Woodland Park City Council condemns 'unlimited use of executive orders' by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis
Colorado uses a color-coded dial to determine the severity of restrictions in counties statewide, assigning colors based on the number of cases and other factors, assigning limits based on those categories. They range from the least-restrictive Level Blue to the most severe, Level Purple.
As of Tuesday, El Paso County remained in Level Yellow, with continued limits on restaurant, gym and other business capacities.
The state health department on Monday said it “intends to move to a more local model, allowing local public health agencies to assume more control over capacity restrictions that are currently determined by the dial” by mid-April, the Gazette reported.
El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez said the proposed changes aren’t enough.
“These changes will not, in most cases, help our local small businesses and those who are also our neighbors and our friends, who will still be restricted by the iron fist of big government out of Denver,” he said.