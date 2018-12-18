El Paso County commissioners Thursday will uphold or overrule a planning staff decision to let a California company build a substance-abuse treatment center in the Woodmoor area.
But in weighing an appeal by residents, seeking to overturn approval of the development plan, commissioners won’t consider locals’ objections that the center would be too close to homes and schools.
Per a new county policy, commissioners are not to consider concerns about the location, said Craig Dossey, executive director of county Planning and Community Development. They can only overrule the staff’s decision if they believe the company’s proposed use does not meet the land use code’s definition of a “rehabilitation facility,” Dossey said.
Commissioners finalized that appeal policy this fall, anticipating that the center’s opponents would seek to overturn the development plan approval.
Sunshine Behavioral Health, which operates high-end rehab centers in southern California and Texas, wants to open Mountain Springs Recovery in the former Ramada hotel property at 1865 Woodmoor Drive.
The land use code defines a rehab facility as “an institutional use-type facility, and not a group home” that provides “accommodation, treatment and medical care for patients suffering from alcohol or drug-related illness.”
Sunshine Behavioral’s site didn’t need rezoning, as it’s already in a commercial zone that allows rehab centers.
The vote on the appeal will follow a public hearing during the board’s regular meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave.
If the staff approval is overturned, commissioners would have to determine whether the center’s proposed use fits under another purpose defined in the code. If not, the company would need to apply for a variance of use and submit another development plan, a county planning memo says.
An opposition group, Take Action El Paso County, argued in the appeal that the center would endanger youths, attract criminals and drug users to the area, cause home values to fall and potentially cause unruly sober living homes to sprout up in nearby neighborhoods.
Mountain Springs Recovery’s resort-style campus would include group therapy, detox and other resources, providing 54 beds with eventual expansion, said Jared Raymond, Sunshine Behavioral vice president of project management.