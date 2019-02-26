El Paso County commissioners on Thursday might cut hours at regional parks and renew the leash requirement there.
Under the changes, parks still would open at 5 a.m. but would close at 9 p.m. instead of 11 p.m., and unleashed pets could prompt fines.
The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. Thursday at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave.
The county dropped its leash requirement years ago for owners who could keep their dogs under voice command. But nearly 80 people asked the park staff last year to renew the leash requirement, the staff said in a memo to the board.
The voice control rule can be subjective and thus difficult to interpret and enforce. And unleashed dogs often leave designated trails, making pet waste more difficult to clean up, the staff memo said.
A violation of the leash law would net a $50 fine for a first offense, $100 for the second offense, and $150 the third time, the proposal says.
More than 300 people have weighed in since the proposal was announced in January. About 180 supported it, and nearly 125 opposed it, the staff reported. The county Park Advisory Board endorsed the change at a recent meeting, said Tim Wolken, county director of community services.
The county has off-leash dog parks at Bear Creek and Fox Run, and two more are to open this spring at Fountain Creek and Falcon regional parks.
The shortened park hours were proposed because increased vandalism, mostly at night, caused about $10,000 in damage at the parks last year, the memo says. Except in parking lots, most regional parks don't have lights, a fact that also prompts safety concerns for those there after sunset.
The original proposal called for parks to open an hour before sunrise and close an hour after sunset. But one resident told the advisory board that could be too restrictive in winter for people who work daytime hours, and the board feared that the change could confuse park users as the seasons and sunset times changed, Wolken said in an email. So the staff recommended 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Among about 100 people who commented on the hours change, about 40 opposed it.