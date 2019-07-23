El Paso County commissioners declared Tuesday that they want Colorado Springs to become home to the U.S. Space Command.
Commissioners passed a resolution 3-0, saying they support putting the headquarters in the Pikes Peak region to oversee the space efforts of all armed services.
Commissioners Holly Williams and Longinos Gonzalez Jr. were absent.
Colorado Springs and Aurora are competing with towns in Alabama and California to house the command, which will lead the defense of U.S. military satellites and combat in space.
President Donald Trump ordered late last year that the command be created. And in March, he named Air Force Gen. Jay Raymond of Colorado Springs to lead it.
“It just makes sense to have the new space force or space command located here in Colorado Springs and El Paso County,” said Mark Waller, chairman of the Board of County Commissioners. “At the end of the day, I’m cautiously optimistic that we are going to be chosen for this great honor, and it will do a lot to further our connection to the military.”