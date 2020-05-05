Dario Goga, left, and Neri Goga, owners of Goga Cafè restaurant in Milan, sit at a table with a plexiglass partition between tables during a demonstration for the media for solutions for preventing the spread of COVID-19 virus, a day after Italy emerged from a two-month coronavirus shutdown, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. El Paso County Public Health officials say they are working on a variance that would allow Pikes Peak area restaurants to reopen dine-in services earlier.