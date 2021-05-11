El Paso County commissioners on Tuesday said they opposed bipartisan legislation that would draw a new special Front Range Passenger Rail District, arguing a rail system would be inefficient and costly and that the proposed sales tax that would fund its creation would be better spent on fixing local roads.
Last month Colorado lawmakers introduced a bill that would create, manage and maintain a passenger rail line district centered on Interstate 25 that would run from the New Mexico to Wyoming borders. To fund the rail line, the bill would create a special taxation district along the I-25 corridor overseen by a 14-member board.
Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia, who sponsored the bill, has hailed the rail as a “long-term solution” that could address the state’s growing population. For years, transportation officials have cited the train as one way to ease congestion along Colorado’s roadways, reduce vehicle emissions and provide residents additional modes of transportation, but its creation has been halted by the billions of dollars needed to fund it.
A Front Range passenger rail would be costly and inefficient in El Paso County because most residents use personal vehicles to travel, commissioners said. Because their tax dollars would help fund the new line, residents who aren’t likely to use the rail system would then be forced to pay for those who do use it, they argued.
“It might work for college kids. It might work for commuters. But it doesn’t work for everyone,” Commissioner Carrie Geitner said. “We really need to think about the total number of people we’re asking to pay for this who may not actually be able to use it.”
Commissioner Holly Williams said revenues from the sales tax imposed on county residents would be better spent to maintain, improve and fund local roads and transportation projects.
“We just have so many other needs, including a road deficit on our own county rural roads,” she said.
There are other less costly options to help reduce traffic, Commissioner Stan VanderWerf said. Increased numbers of people who continue to work from home after the pandemic could mean fewer numbers of vehicles along congested Colorado roadways, he said, and a pair of new express lanes being added along I-25 in the roughly 18-mile stretch between Monument and Castle Rock are another solution to high traffic volumes.
The new lanes will encourage more residents to car-pool as they commute between El Paso County and Denver, he said, “a much more viable option to reduce congestion and reduce the number of vehicles on our highways. That is something we should work on, and work on extensively, before we do a multibillion dollar Front Range rail investment.”
But an alternative to I-25 will still be needed even after the completion of the $419 million project, state passenger rail commission member and former Colorado Springs Councilwoman Jill Gaebler previously told The Gazette.
“No amount of added lanes is going to change the congestion issues” and there is no more room to add additional lanes once the I-25 expansion is completed, she said.