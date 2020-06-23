El Paso County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to block a proposed Falcon-area concrete batch plant area after hearing hours of testimony from residents who objected to the potential for noise, traffic and air pollution.
Pete Lien & Sons was proposing to build the new facility near the intersection of Stapleton and Judge Orr roads on 23 acres of a 92-acre property zoned for agricultural use. The company had requested a land-use variance because it failed to find industrial-zoned property in the fast-growing area, said Danielle Wiebers, executive technical director of environment and safety for the company.
Commissioners denied the variance request, stating the plant was not compatible with the residential and agricultural uses in the area and the company had not shown undue hardship, which is one of the requirements for a variance.
"It’s really asking us to spot zone and that’s a dangerous way to do policy," Commissioner Cami Bremer said of the request.
The plant had faced significant opposition from residents and developers who submitted three petitions and 77 letters opposing the project. The plant received nine letters of support. Those objecting included developers of new subdivisions in the area, such as Saddlehorn Ranch, a site of about 200 homes across Judge Orr Road from the plant.
The El Paso County Planning Commission voted earlier this month to recommend the plant for approval, in part because of the need for concrete batch plants to serve a growing community and the substantial setbacks the company had provided. Pete Lien & Sons planned to leave 70 acres around the plant undeveloped to buffer it from neighbors.
County commissioners said they saw the need for more property in the county that would accommodate heavy industrial businesses such as the batch plant, but the site selected by Pete Lien & Sons wasn't a good fit.
"We are trying to be very strategic and very planned," Bremer said.
Pete Lien & Sons wanted to build a new plant to replace a facility it is closing on Janitell Road.
The company expects cut eight positions if its plant on Janitell Road closes without a replacement. If the new plant was opened, eight positions would be added, Wiebers said.
"It would be a hardship for Pete Lien to have to drastically downsize," she said.
Pete Lien & Sons bought the property after meeting with county representatives and learning the plant would have potential compatibility issues with the neighborhood, according to city documents. County officials told the company a variance would be the only way to get land-use approval for a plant on the site it purchased, Wiebers said. The company developed plans to mitigate air quality concerns and completed traffic studies before the county hearing. It had also agreed to help to pay for a new traffic light at Stapleton Road and U.S. Highway 24.
Residents argued the company would not be able to control dust from its operations because of the dry climate and high winds that sweep across the plains in that area.
"You can’t pour enough water out there to keep it on the ground," resident Mickey Davis said.
Residents also had concerns about increased truck traffic and noise from the plant and believed its presence might hurt the values of their homes.
"This plant will erode property values and erode the tax base," resident Wanda Workman said.