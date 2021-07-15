Plans to add more than 1,200 homes in the Waterview North development near Security-Widefield are going forward.
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a request by owner CPR Entitlements LLC to reduce the amount of industrial land previously approved in the 681-acre development’s plan by about 53 acres and commercial land by 16 acres. The zoning change adds 1,260 more single-family and multi-family units on 74 acres within the development at the northeast corner of Bradley Road and Powers Boulevard, planning documents show.
The amendment only affects areas within the second and third phases of the development’s build out, county planner Nina Ruiz told planning commissioners last month. It increases the number of single- and multi-family homes in the Waterview development from 2,017 to 3,277.
The added homes will increase the lot density to a maximum of about 10 units per acre in the northeast portion of the development, engineer Charles Cothern of CPR Entitlements told planning commissioners. Density across the entire development will increase from about three units per acre to about five units per acre, Ruiz said.
Some planning commissioners last month said they were concerned about the increased density. Planning Commissioner Eric Moraes pointed out the sketch plan showed some residential lots in the amended area could have as many as 20 homes per acre.
But Cothern said the plan intended to show there were residential areas that could have those kinds of densities, highlighting the “tug-of-war” between what actually is built and the flexibility the developer needs to accommodate housing needs.
“Maybe it’s a townhome, maybe that’s a duplex, because (the plan) does give the full potential range of densities in there,” he said.
The Widefield Water and Sanitation District will provide water and wastewater services to the development. It has enough supply, according to planning documents, but a finding of water sufficiency is not yet required.
The county’s water master plan shows the area has a current water supply of 15,376 acre-feet per year and a current demand of 10,141 acre-feet per year. An acre-foot of water — enough to cover an acre of land to a depth of one foot — is considered the amount needed by a family of four for about a year.
Water supply in 2040 is projected to be 25,241 acre-feet a year, with a projected demand of 15,846 acre-feet. The water supply in 2060 is an expected 27,840 acre-feet a year, with anticipated water demand of 26,959 acre-feet every year, according to the water master plan.
A water resource report shows the annual water demand for the approximately 145-acre portion of the amended plan is 477 acre-feet, documents show.
Some residents who live on the west side of Powers Boulevard near the development said Tuesday they are concerned about plans to extend Bradley Road from where it ends on Goldfield Drive east to Powers Boulevard as part of the project, but did not identify specific concerns.
The extension is not part of the zoning request commissioners considered Tuesday, Ruiz said. Its planned construction will come during the fourth phase of the development’s built out, planning documents show.