El Paso County Commissioners approved two new metro districts that will bring more commercial development to Cimarron Hills and which developers say will provide considerable public improvements to the area.
The board voted unanimously Tuesday to form the metro districts that proposed issuing $52 million in debt to build a retail center with restaurants, furniture and home improvement retailers, a gas station, a theater, medical office buildings and a proposed sports park. The districts will also pay for water, sewer, storm drainage, street and roadway, park and recreation improvements, said Pat Hrbacek, who represented developer The Equity Group LLC. Commissioner Holly Williams was excused from the vote.
“Overall, (the districts are) proposed to support, pay for and facilitate planning of what we think are significant public improvements,” Hrbacek told commissioners. “… The existing service in this area is not adequate for both the present and projected needs without the organization of these districts.”
The proposed Crossroads Metropolitan Districts 1 and 2 will fund about $48.2 million in public improvements, but developers asked to issue $52 million in debt to cover unforeseen costs, Hrbacek said. Adjacent districts including the Meadowbrook Crossing Metropolitan District and the Cherokee Metropolitan District are unable to finance and construct the necessary upgrades, he said.
Once formed, the proposed Crossroads metro districts will also support on- and off-site improvement development as they are part of a larger master development plan, he said.
Construction is to begin in 2022 and end in 2025, but the service plan notes the project may not be complete until 2030 because of real estate market conditions and the pandemic.
A concept plan shows the proposed districts totaling about 70 acres along the north and south side of U.S. 24 at its intersection with Colorado 94. Major public improvements in Crossroads Metropolitan District 1 will include the extension of Meadowbrook Parkway from U.S. 24 to Peterson Air Force Base, a new roundabout, underground water detention facility and community park, Hrbacek said.
And District 2 could include a roughly 20-acre sports park, developers said. The proposed property is currently owned by Colorado Springs Airport and the district would lease the land, according to project documents. The city council must also approve the property’s inclusion into the district. If the sports park is approved, the metro district will develop its necessary infrastructure, project documents show.
After the Crossroads metro districts have installed water and sanitary sewer infrastructure, Cherokee Metropolitan District will provide water and sewer services to the new districts, Hrbacek said.
Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez said he supported creation of the Crossroads Metropolitan Districts because of the improvements they will make.
“Everybody knows that commercial (development) is a vital aspect of growth,” Gonzalez told Hrbacek, adding the planned improvements “are going to be very important.”