Eastern El Paso County residents will have the chance to discuss infrastructure and learn what's happening at the State Capitol during a town hall this weekend.
The meeting will take place from 2-3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Ellicott Community Center, 23355 Colorado 94, according to a county news release issued Friday.
County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr., State Sen. Dennis Hisey and State Rep. Tim Geitner will co-host the event.
Gonzalez will provide information on county-related topics and take comments from residents. A representative from the county Public Works Department will also be available to answer questions about county roads and infrastructure.
Hisey and Geitner, both Republicans whose districts include the eastern part of the county, will talk about the new legislative session that began Jan. 4.