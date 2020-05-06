A formal investigation has been launched into whether El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller is living in the district he represents.

The probe comes before the June 30 primary election to choose the Republican candidate for district attorney for El Paso and Teller counties. Waller is running against Michael Allen, senior deputy district attorney for the 4th Judicial District, to replace District Attorney Dan May, who is term limited and has endorsed Allen.

Waller said the investigation was politically motivated.

“They are trying to use the judicial system for their political gain,” he said, calling the efforts to question his residency “complete and total unabridged smear tactics that are unethical and not appropriate.”

Allen said he was not aware of the complaint against Waller and couldn’t comment on it.

The complaint alleging Waller does not live in County Commission District 2 was sent to the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Pueblo County from the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office last week to avoid a conflict of interest, said Jeff Chostner, district attorney for the 10th Judicial District.

Chostner said his office would move on the complaint quickly, but there is no timeline for the investigation set by law, he said.

“We are in the fact-gathering stage of this case,” Chostner said. He declined to comment on the evidence against Waller or release the complaint, citing the ongoing investigation.

If Chostner’s office finds Waller does not live in District 2, which covers eastern Colorado Springs and the northeast portion of the county, Waller would be replaced.

County commissioners are required to live in the district they represent for the entirety of their term and if a commissioner moves out of a district he or she is representing, the seat is considered vacant, according to state law.

El Paso County Republican Party Chairwoman Vickie Tonkins said if it is proven that Waller does not live in his district, the District 2 party leader would be in charge of forming a vacancy committee to select his replacement.

Waller said he was did not know about the allegations before a call from The Gazette, but was aware of rumors about his residency stemming from his purchase of a new home.

Waller bought a house in Palmer Lake in October that he said he eventually plans to move into, but he is still living in a rental home near Marksheffel Road and Dublin Boulevard within his district, he said.

The owner of the rental property declined to comment.

After he bought the Palmer Lake home, he put it under the ownership of a business called Mystery Rock because he wanted to keep his future address confidential, Waller said.

If elected district attorney, he could be targeted by criminals and he wanted to help protect his family by keeping his address off public records, he said.