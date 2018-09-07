El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr., a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, has been appointed to serve on the Colorado Board of Veterans Affairs.
Gov. John Hickenlooper on Thursday announced Gonzalez's appointment to the seven-member board, which assesses issues facing the state's veterans and makes recommendations to the federal government about needed programs and improvements, according to a county news release.
Gonzalez, who serves a southeastern area of the county that includes Fountain and Security-Widefield, retired from the military in 2012. After graduating from the Air Force Academy in 1992, he spent 20 years as an intelligence officer, the news release stated.
“As El Paso County is host to five military installations, including three in District 4, I was pleased to receive the news that our county would have a voice on this board," Gonzalez said in a statement. "El Paso County is home to more than 98,000 veterans, the largest veteran population in the state, and has a rich tradition in supporting the military. I intend to continue to help provide that support for all of our veterans.”