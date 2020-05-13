- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
Angry and concerned residents called on El Paso County commissioners Tuesday to allow church congregations to gather and more businesses to reopen, as state-ordered restrictions to slow spread of the coronavirus stretched into the eighth week.
Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr. told the crowd the board would be voting on a waiver Thursday to allow restaurants to open dine-in services. Gov. Jared Polis has not set a date for fulling opening restaurants.
- MORE: El Paso County could see thousands more coronavirus cases in a month, health officials say.
The county commission will likely consider a waiver to allow traditional church services next, Gonzalez said. Both waivers require state approval.
In general, the commissioners said they agreed with the crowd that more business activity should be allowed and privacy rights should be respected in public health measures that seek to trace those at risk for the virus.
“We are as liberty loving as you are,” County Commissioner Cami Bremer said.
- MORE: Polis spells out timeline for more reopening decisions.
Commissioners are working with small-business owners and local chambers of commerce to determine what waiver the county should submit to the state next, Gonzalez said, in an interview.
The board also unanimously approved a 90-day extension of a disaster declaration Tuesday to ensure small businesses in the county remain eligible for federal loans, the county government can receive future federal aid and medical volunteers can continue to help with coronavirus response, county officials said.
Colorado surpassed 1,000 coronavirus deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
- MORE: State to suspend license of Castle Rock restaurant that ignored state order; owner speaks out.
Data from the department shows 20,157 Coloradans have contracted the disease out of 109,304 who have been tested. The state health department is investigating 199 outbreaks — defined as more than two infected people at a facility — across Colorado, the data show.
In El Paso County, 81 people have died of the virus and 1,157 have tested positive for it, the state health department reported. Statewide, there have been 1,009 reported deaths related to COVID-19.
At least 38 coronavirus patients have been discharged or transferred to lower-level care since Monday afternoon, Colorado’s hospitals reported to the state.
More than 560 patients remain hospitalized, the data show. At least 3,695 Coloradans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since it first reached the state.
Despite the county commission’s support for reopening restaurants and churches, some residents said they wanted the county to do more to protect civil liberties, restore every day activities and push back against public health rules, such as wearing masks while receiving personal services like massages or pedicures.
“Why not just tell public health to stand down?” resident Jason Lupo asked.
He also questioned why El Paso County Health officials were allowed to “harass” restaurants in Calhan that opened their dining areas despite state rules prohibiting it.
The county commission does not have jurisdiction over the enforcement of public health orders, Gonzalez said in an interview.
Other residents questioned the effectiveness of wearing cloth masks to stop the spread of coronavirus and whether contact tracing might violate their right to privacy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends residents wear masks to help prevent those have contracted the virus but are not showing symptoms from spreading it.
Public health conducts contact tracing to determine who might have been exposed to the virus after someone tests positive and advises those who might have spent time with the sick individual to isolate themselves.
Commissioner Stan VanderWerf said residents who are uncomfortable with contact tracing can decline to participate, but it can help isolate outbreaks.
The commissioners also pushed back against misinformation spread on social media that they might back mandatory COVID-19 testing in residents’ homes or the removal of children from the homes of those that do not agree to testing.
“It’s irresponsible, it’s reckless and it’s dangerous for people to be pushing out such gross and blatant misinformation,” Commissioner Mark Waller said.