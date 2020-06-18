El Paso County commissioners went into closed sessions last year to discuss a ballot question that could have asked voters to allow the county to retain tax dollars, a possible violation of open meetings law. A Colorado Springs taxpayers advocacy group now wants audio of the meetings to be released saying there is no reason for the discussions to have been secret.
The commissioners ultimately decided not to ask voters to retain $4.1 million dollars and instead refunded it, said Ryan Parsell, county spokesman. The commissioners spent $20,500 on a poll to ask voters about how they felt about allowing the county to keep taxes collected in excess of the Taxpayers Bill of Rights cap and determine their own popularity among voters.
The Springs Taxpayers, an advocacy and educational group, was tipped off about the poll this spring and requested it from the county, said Laura Carno, executive director of the group.
"They spent taxpayer money to determine how best to talk us out of more taxpayer money," Carno said.
Springs Taxpayers has since asked the county if the commission could vote to release the recordings of the closed meetings and were told by a county public information officer to seek legal counsel on the question, according the group's blog. Carno believes since the commission was discussing a ballot question, not a contract, an employee or other specifically topic protected by law, the audio should be released and is consulting with a lawyer about it.
Commissioner Holly Williams responded to questions from The Gazette about group's request saying that state law "allows a board to have conversations in executive session to obtain legal advice so long as the discussion is properly noticed and no decisions are made."
Closed executive sessions can be held to get answers to specific legal questions from a lawyer, but the law does not allow for policy decisions to made behind closed doors, said Jeffrey Roberts, executive director of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition.
"A wide-ranging discussion of a taxpayer-funded poll and whether to go forward with a ballot measure should have been done in a public session so that the community could watch and listen," he said.
When asked in what open meeting the county commission decided not to put the question on the ballot, Parsell said the question was flawed. Parsell said two board members never supported putting an item about a ballot question on an agenda for a vote and so the idea died. The poll was never discussed in open session, he said.
District Attorney Dan May questioned the commission about the executive sessions and the poll this month because he said he wasn't aware of them at the time. He said he wanted to know if the commission was interested in a similar ballot question this fall.
"I would like to be a little more transparent in the spending of our money," May said.
Commission Chairman Mark Waller said the poll helped save the county the $300,000 to $350,000 it could have spent on a ballot question. As for a tax retention questions this fall, the county is considering all of its options because it is about $12 million short in sales tax revenue, he said.
May said he would oppose a tax retention question in November.
"I don't think it’s a good year to do it. I think people are hurting right now," he said.
Last year the poll found most voters would have supported the county keeping the $4.1 million in revenue above the TABOR cap if the money was used to fund road improvements and projects. The question was supported 58% in favor to 36% opposed. The other 6% said they were of no opinion or refused to answer the question.
The support for spending the money on road projects is in line with other polls in Colorado, said Anand Sokhey, associate political science professor and American Politics Research Lab director at the University of Colorado Boulder.
"That’s one of those areas that’s fairly nonpartisan at this point," he said.
The pollsters questioned 400 people and the group included 46% who identified as conservatives, 32% who identified as moderates and 17% who identified as liberals.