Campfires are now allowed in El Paso County and Colorado Springs after authorities announced Monday they downgraded fire restrictions for the county and lifted the fire ban for the city.
El Paso County is now under Stage I fire restrictions, which go in effect immediately, according to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The following is still prohibited:
- Open burning, except for fire and campfires that are contained inside permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds; charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves at private residences in areas cleared of all flammable materials
- The sale of use of fireworks
- Outdoor smoking, except within an enclosed car or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter this a barren or cleared of all flammable materials
Colorado Springs' fire ban, that went into effect Aug. 24, was also lifted Monday, a spokesman for the Colorado Springs Fire Department said. In its place, there will be burn restriction order, which allows outdoor cooking and outdoor fireplaces, but prohibits the following:
- Any outdoor fire or campfire where the fire is not contained in a portable or fixed fireplace/appliance
Operating small internal combustion engines such as chainsaws, without a properly installed, maintained and functioning spark arrestor
Outdoor smoking in all city-owned parks and open spaces
- Burning of trash
Use of recreational fireworks that require ignition, including sparklers, rockets and fountains
Those who violate fire restrictions in Colorado Springs could face fines, up to $2,500, imprisonment in jail up to 189 days or a sentence to probation, the fire department said in a news release.
Wet and snowy conditions have helped prevent growth on Colorado's two largest wildfires, Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires.
The Sheriff's Office said it will continue to monitor fuel moisture samples in El Paso County and these restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.