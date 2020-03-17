El Paso County is closing some offices to residents, limiting services and providing sick leave to employees that normally would not qualify, to help limit the spread of coronavirus.
The county's Motor Vehicle Department, treasurer's office, assessor's office, and planning development are closing, according to a news release. The Department of Human Services, Public Health and Pikes Peak Workforce Center will be among those limiting services.
County Commission Chairman Mark Waller said during a board meeting Tuesday the county was doing its best to provide services that are necessary for everyday life while protecting vulnerable populations, including residents over 60 years old.
"We are going to ride this storm and we are going to be just fine," he said.
To protect staff, the commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to allow temporary and part-time employees, who normally would not qualify for leave, to take 50 hours of paid time off, which equates to two weeks. The commission previously allowed full-time employees to take up to 80 hours of time off, in addition to time off they have earned.
The county does not expect to close county buildings to staff; employees will continue to provide public services, even though some offices will be closed to the public, Waller said.
The county's Centennial Hall will be largely closed to the public because the Motor Vehicle Department is closing, county spokesman Ryan Parsell said. However, the public will still be allowed to attend county commission meetings at the hall in person.
The county is also aiming to limit visits to the Citizens Services Center on Garden of the Gods Road — which is home to the clerk and recorder's office, public health offices and others — by encouraging residents to seek services online, Waller said.
The Department of Human Services will provide limited in-person services to those in extreme circumstances, such as those without internet. Human Services provides public assistance, such as food stamps.
The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is limiting office visits to those in need of unemployment insurance, according to a news release.
Public Health is not providing immunizations or family planning services. The department has not set a date when those services will resume.
The county assessor, treasurer and planning departments are scheduled to reopen April 6. Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday DMVs would close through April 18.
Residents can find online access to county services at elpasoco.com.