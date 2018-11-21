Nov. 6 election results have been counted and declared official by the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
The final tallies did not change the outcome of any race or ballot question, according to a news release from the Clerk’s Office. No items met the threshold under Colorado law to trigger an automatic recount.
While the majority of ballots were counted on Election Day, election officials were still receiving ballots from military and overseas voters. Ballots were also counted late if issues had to be resolved related to a voter’s ID or ballot signature.
The results were certified on Tuesday morning when, per state law, they were approved by a bipartisan canvass board, said Kristi Ridlen, a spokeswoman for the Clerk’s Office.
A record-breaking 279,921 ballots were cast by county voters, the Clerk’s office said.
“There was enormous participation in this election, with over 104,000 ballots cast on Election Day. This is an all-time high for ballots returned and voted on Election Day,” county Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said in a statement. “I am very proud of our Election Division and our entire staff who supported the election process.”
After the election, the Clerk’s Office completed an audit to ensure that election equipment had accurately tabulated results. The equipment passed the audit with 100 percent accuracy, the news release states.
“El Paso County’s success in passing the audit in the first round for the third consecutive time is attributable to the robust processes developed by the Elections Department,” Broerman said. “The reliability of our system and the expertise of our election staff instilled confidence in voters that their ballots were counted correctly and their voices heard.”