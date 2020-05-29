A juvenile was arrested this week after authorities say they burglarized a church in Yoder three times in two days.
The suspect, who was not identified due to their age, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary, felony theft and felony criminal mischief after surveillance footage captured them breaking into the church early Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
The agency wouldn't release the juvenile's age or gender.
Antioch Community Church, at 5855 Boone Road, reported the first burglary on Sunday, after they found the church's doors pried open and several modems, computers and other technology missing, the sheriff's office said. Authorities believe the burglary happened around 1 a.m.
About 10:30 p.m. the same day, the church reported a second burglary after the doors were pried open again and more computer gear was stolen, according to a press release. The sheriff's office said it suggested the church install a surveillance camera.
On Tuesday, about 5:30 a.m., the church reported a third burglary, which was captured on its newly-installed surveillance system, the sheriff's office said.
Hours later, a resident living less than a mile from the church reported that computers were stolen from their home, the sheriff's office said. A computer was found in a nearby ditch and "precious irreplaceable items" were scattered in the yard.
Several other burglaries were reported on the same street this week, the sheriff's office said.
A school resource officer reviewed the church's surveillance footage and identified the juvenile, authorities said.