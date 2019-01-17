El Paso County Child Support Services is moving out of its downtown Colorado Springs office and into the Citizens Service Center on the city's northwest side.
The agency's current office at 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 203, will be closed Friday for the move. It will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday on the first floor of the Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, according to the El Paso County Department of Human Services.
Child Support Services offers such services as help with establishing paternity, locating absent parents, obtaining financial or medical support and assistance enforcing child support orders. The agency manages about 19,000 cases and collects more than $50 million in child support payments a year, while hosting 900 client visits every month, the department said.
The move was intended to make visits more convenient for the agency's clients, because several other county services are available at the new location, said Kristina Iodice, a human services spokeswoman.