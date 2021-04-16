New Colorado COVID-19 rules taking effect Friday largely lift coronavirus-related capacity limits at restaurants, gyms and other venues — and without local rules, El Paso County businesses will need to decide for themselves how to protect customers and employees.
Many employers will likely keep mask mandates and social distancing rules in place in order to ensure their businesses are safe, said George Russo, an attorney and director of the southern regional office of the Employers Council.
Employers should be looking to the updated federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines to guide workplace safety, and many of those measures will be ones that we have all become familiar with, such as six feet of distance. The administration has also put more emphasis on providing fresh or filtered air, he said.
"We have seen employers that have taken extra steps to be cautious around COVID. ... Those employers are likely to take safety seriously," he said.
But compliance with federal guidelines is likely to be mixed because there are some employers who haven't taken the guidelines seriously previously, Russo said.
Mayor John Suthers said he expects residents and businesses to take responsibility for their own safety. Local officials could have adopted the state's color-coded dial that dictates restrictions by the level of disease circulating in a community that expired Thursday, but decided against it, urging voluntary compliance instead.
"We urge vigilance as we relax restrictions knowing that if hospitalizations or deaths increase, we may have to reimplement these restrictions, which would hurt both our culture and our economy."
Businesses could have lots of leeway to decide, with only the new state rules to guide them.
The state is extending the mask mandate in El Paso County where 10 or more unvaccinated people or people with unknown vaccinated status are gathered. Masks are also mandated in certain settings such as hospitals, jails, state government facilities and schools.
Under the new rules, gatherings of more than 100 people must adhere to 6-foot social distancing requirements, and those who attend them must wear masks. Gatherings of more than 500 people indoors, such as proms or graduations, require state approval. Venues that may exceed the 500-person cap are houses of worship, retail shops or restaurants with indoor dining and no large unseated areas like dance floors.
The state must also approve large outdoor events in venues of more than 30,000 square feet. The state order did not address institute capacity limits otherwise.
The state's hand-over to county control is happening as Colorado hospitalizations tied to the virus rise, and the highly transmissible United Kingdom variant is suspected to be responsible for half of COVID infections statewide. Modeling by the University of Colorado released earlier this week showed, should infection control measures — like masking — drop, and if the variants continue to spread, hospitalizations and deaths could radically increase in the coming weeks and approach the December peak.