El Paso County businesses can apply to allow more customers indoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic through a certification program launched this week, officials announced.
Restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, personal services and indoor event planners in El Paso County may apply for the five-star program on a new comprehensive website launched Wednesday by the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Center. The five-star program allows businesses in counties with high levels of coronavirus transmission to open at higher capacities if local officials inspect them to ensure they are following new rules, such as placing tables farther apart and upgrading ventilation.
“Certifying businesses is a significant step forward in our regional recovery efforts,” Dirk Draper, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Center, said in a news release. “We’re ready to help businesses become certified and safely increase their service to customers.”
Businesses certified through the program, which includes completing an in-person inspection, will be able to increase capacity limits at one level higher on the state’s COVID-19 dial, county officials said.
El Paso County is in Level Orange. Under Level Orange, restaurants, gyms, and seated and unseated indoor events can operate at 25% capacity with a maximum capacity of 50. Personal services, including hair and nail salons, barber shops, pet groomers, massage therapists and others can operate at 25% capacity with a maximum capacity of 25.
Five-star certified restaurants, gyms, personal service businesses and unseated indoor events would be permitted to operate at 50% capacity with a maximum capacity of 50 under less restrictive Level Yellow guidelines. Certified seated indoor events could operate at 50% capacity or 100 people under Level Yellow guidelines.
Businesses can visit the Colorado Springs Chamber’s five-star program webpage at CSCEDC.com/5Star to determine if participation is a good fit, the news release said. The website also provides a step-by-step guide of the program and additional resources.
The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center will hold a free webinar Tuesdayat 3 p.m. to help businesses navigate the application and inspection process. Interested businesses can register for the webinar online at bit.ly/36Ck1Gc.