Western Omelette Restaurant bar manager Vanessa Taylor cleans the front door of the Colorado Springs eatery in this file photo from May 28, 2020. On Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, El Paso County Commissioners continued discussions on a proposed 2021 spending plan that would leave roughly $245,000 in additional funds available for the county's coronavirus response if El Paso County does not receive further federal aid. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette)