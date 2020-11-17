El Paso County commissioners continued discussions Tuesday on a proposed 2021 budget that includes funds to support the county’s ongoing coronavirus response and adds $15,000 for code enforcement cleanup projects.
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners is scheduled to approve the spending plan during their regular meeting Dec. 8.
While boosting health department spending by $250,000, county leaders considered some modifications to the roughly $403 million proposed budget unveiled Oct. 6., including a planned annual boost to code enforcement cleanup projects through 2025.
“Based on the calls I get from residents, it’s a very good return on investment from those community members that see their neighborhoods get cleaned up …,” said Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez, who proposed the allocation.
The clean-up projects can be used on blighted properties to bring them within county codes.
That extra allocation leaves roughly $245,000 in one-time county funds, which Commissioner Holly Williams proposed be placed in a coronavirus reserve fund.
“It’s our own fiscal responsibility to have that money in reserve in case the federal government doesn’t help” with the county’s coronavirus response or vaccine distribution, Williams said.
If the funds aren’t needed for additional COVID-19 response, they could be used to conduct $250,000 worth of capital improvements to the Rainbow Falls Historic Site bridge, she said.
The site, in Commissioner Stan VanderWerf’s district northwest of Manitou Springs off Serpentine Drive, has earned the nickname “Graffiti Falls” because it has long been a popular spot for spray painting.
VanderWerf said since the bridge is owned by the Colorado Department of Transportation he is hopeful the agency would fund future improvements. He supported allocating additional cash for the county’s coronavirus response.
“We know that coronavirus is going to be with us for several more months,” he said, adding the county may need to pull from its own coffers to keep residents safe and support local businesses.
The board would vote on how to spend that money next April or May, Williams said.
The 2021 proposed budget also includes $3 million to cover the county’s portion of the Interstate 25 Gap project adding lanes between Monument and Castle Rock. El Paso and Douglas counties are contributing $35 million to the $350 million project, expected to be complete in 2022.
But Commissioner Gonzalez proposed re-allocating that $3 million to the county’s Public Works Department for county roads and infrastructure maintenance. Gonzalez argued any additional local funding for the project should be approved by public vote, as was the first $7.5 million the county allocated to the project.
He also argued additional funding from El Paso County was not mandated and is not needed to complete the project, and that funding for local roads was more dire.
“I do not believe we should reward the state with scarce county dollars that could be better used on our county-maintained roads,” Gonzalez said.
But Gonzalez’s concerns were not shared by other commissioners, who called the I-25 Gap project a public safety issue and said failing to contribute the funds could impair the county’s partnerships with the Colorado Department of Transportation and the state.
“There isn’t any single bigger … road project that’s vital to the citizens of El Paso County than the expansion of I-25. It’s a public safety issue,” said Commissioner Mark Waller. He said the freeway hasn’t been expanded since it was first constructed in the early 1960s and both first responders and citizens have been killed along that stretch of I-25 while stopped on the side of the road.
“We need to do is go forward and continue to look for opportunities with [Colorado Department of Transportation] to encourage them to maintain their roads in our communities,” VanderWerf said. He added as the county grows it will need to continue working with the agency on road improvements and expansions.
Other highlights of the proposed 2021 budget include:
- $750,000 for improvements to county parks
- About $1.3 million for county facility work
- Increased support for El Paso County Public Health by $250,000
- $550,000 to replace public works equipment
- Roughly $3 million to cover emergencies funds in addition to nearly $16 million in reserves
Commissioners will vote to adopt the 2021 budget, certify the County mill levy and authorize the County Treasurer to transfer between funds on Dec. 8.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m. at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave. Residents may also participate remotely through Facebook Live on the El Paso County Facebook page.