The El Paso County Board of Health this week joined county commissioners and the Colorado Springs City Council in formally opposing two questions on the city's November ballot that would legalize recreational marijuana sales in town and impose a special 5% sales tax on those sales.

"I do know that in my heart it would be disastrous for our community," Board of Health Vice President Doris Ralston said.

The board of health voted unanimously to pass the symbolic resolution that also proclaimed October as National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, with members Ted Collas and Jack Briggs absent.

No one spoke in favor during the board's regular meeting Wednesday of either Question 300, which if passed would allow the existing 114 medical marijuana shops in Colorado Springs to sell recreational pot, nor Question 301, which would impose a special sales tax on recreational marijuana to fund public safety, veterans services and mental health programs.

Board of Health members said if recreational marijuana sales are permitted in Colorado Springs it would increase crime and the chances for underage use. They also said it could affect Colorado Springs' and El Paso County's military installations and defense contract opportunities.

"The correlation is there," said Board Member Longinos Gonzalez, who is also a member of the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners, echoing comments he made earlier this week when county commissioners passed a similar resolution. He worked for more than 10 years as a counter-drug official with the Air Force and as a civilian at Northern Command, he said.

"We see how criminal organizations will use legal avenues for their gray market and also black market for other entities if there. If there’s a market for something legal, they’ll utilize that same venue for their illicit (activities)," he said.

Proponents of the initiatives in Colorado Springs have said recreational marijuana is already available in nearby Manitou Springs, Pueblo and Denver, and legalizing recreational sales locally would allow Colorado Springs to benefit from taxing recreational sales.

"Let's not sacrifice our children for the tax dollars," said Board of Health member Ron Stephens, also a member of the Monument Board of Trustees.

The general election is Nov. 8.