El Paso County commissioners have chosen the next county administrator.
On Thursday, commissioners voted unanimously to appoint County Attorney Amy Folsom as the successor for Henry Yankowski, who is to retire in late April.
The county announced last month that Folsom, county attorney since 2012, was being considered for the administrator position. She previously was a deputy and assistant district attorney at the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
"I have been so pleased to see how you have interacted with your staff in the county attorney’s office," Mark Waller, chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, told Folsom during the board's regular meeting. He added that Folsom held her employees to a high standard, and that her staff trusted her and performed well.
"I think the county, the staff, is going to benefit tremendously from that type of leadership."