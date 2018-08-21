A yearslong revamp of the El Paso County Assessor Office website went public Tuesday, making it easier to find information on more than 280,000 parcels tracked by the office.
The website consolidates parcel details in one “property record card,” so users no longer have to click on several hyperlinks to access information such as sales data, Assessor Steve Schleiker told county commissioners at their regular Tuesday morning.
Each record card gives the parcel’s assessed value, applicable tax-levying entities, building details and property photos. It can be printed, in whole or in part, with just a few clicks, he said.
Users always could search for a property by address, schedule number or owner name. But now, they also can use an interactive map to search for a piece of land by neighborhood and click on different parcels for detail.
The makeover also added a “Citizen Comper,” which provides property owners with information about parcels nearby to help them decide if they will appeal a property’s new value when the Assessor’s Office mails out tax value notices after reassessments every other year.
So anyone now has access to the same data as Schleiker’s staff, creating “government transparency, from my office to the citizen,” he said.
“The upgrades provide a modern interface and offer a wealth of functionality for both casual and professional users that use the assessor’s website,” he told commissioners. “With more and more users accessing services in nontraditional methods, it’s important that the Assessor’s Office respond to that demand.”
The website hadn’t gotten a major update since it was created in the 1990s, Schleiker said. Its pages get about 38 million hits a year from a wide range of users — including real estate agents, brokers, appraisers, developers, investors and prospective buyers — and is seeing more and more traffic as explosive population growth along the Front Range fuels booming growth in the local housing market.
The new version, which is also tablet- and smartphone-friendly, can be accessed by clicking on the “new parcel search page” banner at the top of the homepage at land.elpasoco.com.
Schleiker said the old website will continue to be available at that URL if users prefer to continue searching with the traditional page.
In March 2017, the assessor unveiled “Community,” a website that supplements his search page and features an interactive map of the county alongside a dashboard of property information and other data, such as census, sales and permit numbers.
The Community program, and the tools added in the latest upgrades, were created by Spatialest Inc., which develops software programs for governments. The county paid that Florida-based software company about $52,000 for the most recent improvements.