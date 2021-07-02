El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker is running for county clerk and recorder in 2022.
Schleiker, a Republican, is so far the only candidate who has registered with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office to run for the position, currently held by Republican Chuck Broerman, who is term-limited.
The clerk and recorder conducts all county elections and oversees voter registration, as well as marriage licenses, vehicle titles and registrations, and land records and deeds.
Schleiker has served in the El Paso County Assessor’s Office since 1999, working as a personal property appraiser, office operations manager, personal property manager and deputy assessor. He was elected assessor in 2014 and won his bid for re-election in 2018 but cannot run for re-election in 2022 because of term limits.
Schleiker said Friday he is best equipped to lead the community through Colorado’s congressional redistricting — which draws lines for the state’s new 8th Congressional District — and retain public trust in local elections.
“Whomever our new clerk is going to be, they’re going to face a couple of daunting challenges,” the Marine Corps veteran said. “I’m humbled that people have trusted me to fight for their property rights and I plan on bringing that same energy to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. I want to talk to people and get them re-energized.”
If elected, Schleiker wants more transparency from the Clerk and Recorder’s Office, particularly as Colorado’s congressional redistricting commission works to create a population-based 8-district arrangement.
To guide residents, he wants to create a visual map platform on the clerk and recorder’s website that will break down the county by precinct so residents can easily determine their voting districts and find election results.
Schleiker said he also wants to implement more face-to-face opportunities with residents, like town halls or coffee meetings, to better understand what the community wants and needs.
That will be critical during the 2024 Presidential Election, he said, which will be “under a major microscope” following a tense 2020 election that saw President Donald Trump and others take aim at election results tabulated by computers and mail voting. Local and state leaders in Colorado and elsewhere have refuted these claims.
“As an elected official I think you need to get out there and talk to people. They’re the ones who elected you to the job,” he said. “I really feel that if you work with your neighbors and build those relationships, you’re going to build trust.”
Schleiker has lived in the Pikes Peak region since 1975 and lives with his wife Kendra and three children on Colorado Springs’ west side, according to his campaign website.