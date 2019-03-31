The El Paso County assessor will host a series of forums in April to help the public understand how this year's round of property reappraisals will affect them.
On May 1, the Assessor's Office will mail updated tax value notices to the county's more than 300,000 property owners, said Assessor Steve Schleiker.
The notices will include a property owner's current taxes and an estimate of what their taxes will be based on the new value of the property, Schleiker said. If property owners do not agree with the valuations, they have until June 3 to appeal, he said.
Reappraisals, last done in 2017, are completed every other year.
On average, the value of single-family homes has increased 20 percent to 25 percent between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2018, Schleiker said. A record number of sales — nearly 43,000, most of which were single-family homes — was recorded in the county during that time period, he said.
The forums, which begin this week, are intended to help people better understand why and how properties are assessed during the reappraisal process and educate property owners about the market and trends, he said.
The forums, each scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., will be held on the following dates at the following locations:
- Tuesday at Ruth Holley Library, 685 N. Murray Blvd.
- Thursday at Tap Traders, 3104 N. Nevada Ave.
- April 10 at the Briargate YMCA, 4025 Family Place
- April 16 at the Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.
- April 18 at the Sand Creek Library, 1821 S. Academy Blvd.