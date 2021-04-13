In a move that could cut down on pandemic-driven restrictions on businesses here, Mayor John Suthers told the Colorado Springs City Council Tuesday that El Paso County and the city won't set additional coronavirus regulations later this week when the state hands control back to counties.
The extent of control the state is handing back to counties wasn't totally clear. Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the state health department said Tuesday the state will issue some rules on mass gatherings and indoor high-risk settings. But the details of those rules haven't released, city spokeswoman Jamie Fabos said. The state's mask order will remain in place through May 3, according to a recent state executive order.
Ryan also said she expects local health departments to keep some rules in place as regulations expire that were tied to the state's color-coded dial governing indoor occupancy limits at businesses and other designed to slow transmission of coronavirus.
"We are strongly recommending that local governments keep social distancing and mask orders in place," she said. Denver metro counties are expected to adopt the dial for the next month.
In contrast, Suthers said he would rely on individual responsibility and not impose regulations. Businesses and other private entities can set their own rules for social distancing and masks in El Paso County, Fabos said.
"I am not inclined to impose any restrictions over and above what the state is doing," Suthers said. The state is expected regulate large crowds of more than 500 and gatherings in stadiums, Suthers said.
The move away from state regulations to local control comes as hospitalizations are rising locally, the more highly transmissible United Kingdom variant is becoming common, and researchers from the Colorado School of Public Health are predicting an increase statewide in hospitalizations and deaths if COVID restrictions are loosened. Researchers called for keeping the current COVID-19 policies in place until mid-May on either the state or local levels when more residents will be vaccinated, in the latest COVID modeling report released Tuesday.
"Delaying policy changes until mid-May will prevent large numbers of deaths and hospitalizations," they wrote. "Moreover, delaying policy changes until mid-May will allow for more options in terms of the number and magnitude of changes that could be pursued without a major increase in hospitalizations and deaths. If the dial is removed in April and this change is paired with either people adopting more risky behavior or additional policy changes, there could be a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations that approaches the December peak."
Health officials said at a press conference Tuesday that the U.K. variant alone accounts for roughly half of all new COVID infections in Colorado. How prevalent that variant becomes in the coming weeks, and how many Coloradans get vaccinated and whether they continue to mask and socially distance, will have a profound effect on the disease's presence and impact on the state over the next month.
Suthers also noted Tuesday that the community is seeing its metrics move in the wrong direction with the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients rising locally from 44 to 67 in the past week. At the same time, deaths have fallen off with only three since April 4, El Paso County data shows.
The percentage of people testing positive for the virus is almost 7% in El Paso County, above the 5% reopening threshold recommended by the World Health Organization.
El Paso County Spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt urged residents to get vaccinated as hospitalizations trend up, calling the current situation a race against the variants.