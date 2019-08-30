El Paso County is among 32 Colorado counties with confirmed cases this year of vesicular stomatitis, a viral disease that primarily infects horses and cattle, the Colorado Department of Agriculture reported.
“We are seeing increasing numbers in new counties across the state,” Colorado State Veterinarian Dr. Keith Roehr said in a statement. “It is important to remain diligent in checking horses and livestock for VSV lesions and contacting your veterinarian if symptoms are found.”
One property in El Paso County is under quarantine due to the disease, a news release said. Another 181 properties across the state are under quarantine, and 435 were under quarantines that have since been lifted.
All of the confirmed Colorado cases have been in horses, except for two bovine cases.
The counties with confirmed cases are: Adams, Alamosa, Arapahoe, Archuleta, Boulder, Broomfield, Chaffee, Conejos, Delta, Dolores, Douglas, El Paso, Fremont, Garfield, Gilpin, Grand, Gunnison, Jefferson, La Plata, Larimer, Mesa, Mineral, Montezuma, Montrose, Morgan, Ouray, Park, Pueblo, Rio Blanco, San Miguel, Summit and Weld.
This year’s first case was reported July 3 in Weld County. The agency said the infections are likely caused by insects and no vaccine exists to immunize animals.
Livestock owners across the state “should carefully watch the case numbers and affected counties to gauge their level of risk and institute mitigation measures,” the release says.
Although the disease primarily infects horses and cattle, it also can hit other farm stock, the release said. Transmission of the disease isn’t fully understood, but it usually stems from black flies, sand flies and biting midges.
The incubation period ranges from 2 to 8 days, and the first sign of the disease is often excessive salivation along with a reluctance to eat or drink. Lameness and weight loss may follow.
Rarely, humans can become infected when handling diseased animals.
The state Department of Agriculture provided tips for livestock owners:
• Strict fly control.
• Avoid transferring equipment between herds.
• When moving livestock to other states, Colorado veterinarians and livestock owners should contact the state of destination to ensure all import requirements are met. For contact information for all state veterinarian’s offices, visit colorado.gov/pacific/sites/default/files/State%20Veterinarians%204-6-16.pdf.
• Colorado livestock events may set requirements to avoid outbreaks. Certificates of veterinary inspection issued within 2 to 5 days of an event can help reduce risks. Stay informed of livestock event requirements.
All cases of vesicular stomatitis must be reported to the State Veterinarian’s Office at 303-869-9130.
For more information on the disease and the outbreak, visit colorado.gov/aganimals/vesicular-stomatitis-virus-vsv.